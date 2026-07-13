Pistons Proposed to Sign 6x All-Star After Adding Trey Murphy in 3-Player Trade

As the 2026 NBA offseason grows older, fewer intriguing names will remain on the free agent and trade markets. The Detroit Pistons might want to act on a pair of moves that would immediately elevate the roster.

The Pistons are building around blossoming superstar point guard Cade Cunningham, who was in the thick of last season’s NBA MVP race until an ill-timed injury leading up to the playoffs.

As currently constructed, the Pistons are strong — duh, they won 60 games last season! — but even faithful supporters of the team might argue Detroit is one or two convincing moves away from really putting a scare into the rest of the Eastern Conference. One trade target that has consistently been tied to the Pistons is Trey Murphy, and one free agent who recently hit the market could make a sweet Motor City addition.

The Trey Murphy and DeMar DeRozan Formula for the Pistons

There might be a cost-controlled blueprint the Pistons can follow to immediately improve their championship odds next season. First, the franchise could go out and add Murphy, a player it has reportedly shown interest in acquiring.

In a hypothetical trade scenario, the Pistons send Duncan Robinson, Gary Harris, a 2027 first round pick, a 2027 second round pick and a 2029 first round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Murphy.

Adding Murphy would give Cunningham that second ball-handler and shot-creating threat he’s lacked in his five seasons in Detroit. Murphy, who’s still just 26, would cleanly slot in as the starting shooting guard and receive plenty of scoring opportunities.

Last season, Murphy averaged a career-high 21.5 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line, albeit for a 26-win team. But Murphy would be the second or third option in Detroit. Adding a player capable of that kind of production next to the gravity of Cunningham would undoubtedly elevate the Pistons’ championship ceiling.

As for DeRozan, he could be inserted as the starting small forward after the departure of Tobias Harris, who signed a contract with the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.

DeRozan, though aging and past his prime, registered roughly 18 points per game and nearly 50% shooting from the floor. On a minimum (or similar) deal, DeRozan would deliver awesome value to a Detroit team looking to get over the playoff hump.

How the New-Look Pistons Might Perform

After these two moves, the Pistons would trot out a starting lineup of Cunningham, Murphy, DeRozan, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren. Let us not fail to mention the rising Ron Holland II and Paul Reed starring off the bench.

Now that’s a legitimate contender for the Eastern Conference crown next season.

Detroit, many would argue, already has the basis of a burgeoning title contender; the franchise might only be another legitimate offense star away from standing toe-to-toe with the champion New York Knicks. Adding Murphy and DeRozan would give the Pistons two playmakers outside of Cunningham.

What the Pistons must aim to do is build off a 60-win regular season.

Now answer this: Would the Pistons have made it past the second round (much less beat the No. 8 seed Magic in the first round!) had they had Murphy and DeRozan or two similarly talented players helping Cunningham?

Hmm…