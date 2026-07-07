Pistons Get Definitive Trey Murphy Trade Update From NBA Insider

The Detroit Pistons explored multiple opportunities to accelerate their climb in the Eastern Conference this offseason, but one of their biggest potential trade targets ultimately proved too expensive.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday, NBA insider Jake Fischer said the Pistons had a genuine interest in New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III but were unwilling to meet the Pelicans’ reported asking price of three or more first-round draft picks.

“I don’t think the Pistons wanted to spend the three-plus first-round picks that the Pelicans have been asking for for Trey Murphy,” Fischer said. “I think they were interested in Trey Murphy … but that doesn’t mean there was a logical and likely pathway to getting those guys.”

Fischer’s comments provide the clearest explanation yet for why Detroit pivoted away from blockbuster trade scenarios and instead focused on lower-cost additions to strengthen its roster around franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham.

Pistons Explored Star Trade Market

Fischer said Detroit did its due diligence on several marquee names before determining the acquisition costs outweighed the potential rewards.

“The Pistons were big-game hunting,” Fischer said. “They were interested in Trey Murphy, and they were interested in Kawhi Leonard, and they did talk internally about Kevin Durant, but that doesn’t mean there was a logical and likely pathway to getting those guys.”

He also dismissed rumors circulating on social media about a proposed three-team blockbuster that would have sent Jaylen Brown to Houston, Kevin Durant to Detroit and Alperen Sengun to Boston.

“That was not real,” Fischer said, adding that much of the speculation surrounding Detroit’s pursuit of star players had been exaggerated.

Isaiah Joe Offered Better Value

Instead of sacrificing premium draft capital, the Pistons opted for a more measured approach.

Detroit acquired Isaiah Joe for two second-round picks and re-signed Kevin Huerter, moves Fischer believes effectively ended the club’s search for additional backcourt help.

“I think the Pistons are done adding at the guard spot with Isaiah Joe and re-signing Kevin Huerter,” Fischer said. “I don’t think that they’re bringing in Trey Murphy.”

Fischer pointed to the difference in acquisition costs as the deciding factor.

“They got Isaiah Joe for two second-round picks, and he’s one of the best shooters in the league,” Fischer said. “I think that cost proposition was more appealing to Detroit more than anything.”

Joe backed up that reputation during the 2025-26 season, shooting 42.3% from 3-point range, the 10th-best mark in the NBA. He averaged 11.1 points in just 21.2 minutes per game, while his per-36-minute averages climbed to 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

For a Pistons team intent on maximizing floor spacing around Cunningham without compromising its long-term flexibility, Joe represented a far more economical solution with still high upside than surrendering multiple first-round picks for Murphy.

Murphy Likely Staying in New Orleans

Murphy, 26, is entering the second season of a four-year, $112 million contract after a breakout 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range, cementing himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

His combination of size, elite shooting and defensive versatility made him an ideal theoretical fit alongside Cunningham, giving Detroit another long, switchable scorer capable of thriving without dominating the ball.

But Fischer indicated the Pelicans’ lofty asking price has effectively cooled the trade market.

“At this point in time, I am working with the belief that the Pelicans want to keep Trey Murphy,” Fischer said. “This whole offseason shadow around him kind of got blown out of proportion by them letting other teams around the draft believe he was available, but there just isn’t really a market for him at that price point that the Pelicans are asking for.”

For Detroit, that reality reinforced its patient approach. Rather than mortgage its future for one player, the Pistons improved their shooting, preserved valuable draft capital and maintained flexibility for future opportunities. Meanwhile, Murphy appears increasingly likely to remain in New Orleans, where the Pelicans still view him as a foundational piece despite the offseason speculation.