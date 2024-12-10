10 NBA Girlfriends Who Are Turning Heads This Season

Big-time male athletes often manage to find some of the most striking, impressive women out there.

Especially if that athlete happens to play in the nation’s second-largest professional sporting league, the NBA.

This year the NBA has been on fire with multiple head-turning girlfriends.

Here are the Top 10:

10. Ana Montana

Ana Montana (born Analicia Chaves) is the girlfriend of Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball. The two first met in 2021 and officially announced their relationship in summer 2023. She is an actress and model who has starred in numerous music videos — including Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” — and appeared on “The Eric Andre Show.” The influencer has more than 3 million Instagram followers.

9. Katya Elise Henry

Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro‘s amour, Katya Elise Henry specializes in fitness modelling, featuring her journey prominently on multiplatform social media (where she has over 7.6 million Instagram followers and 215,000 TikTok followers). She and Herro have two children together.

8. Winnie Harlow

Kyle Kuzma‘s partner Winnie Harlow first came to fame as a contestant on “America’s Next Top Model,” despite being Canadian by birth. She has since become a prominent model in the fashion world, working with numerous brands and organizations, and has been dating the Washington Wizards power forward since spring 2020.

Play

7. Ella Mai

The girlfriend of newly crowned NBA champion Jason Tatum, Ella Mai is a singer from the UK who starred on British reality TV show “The X Factor” in 2014. She and Tatum were rumored to have started dating in 2020 and welcomed their first child in November 2024.

6. Kysre Gondrezick

Tatum’s teammate Jaylen Brown has been dating WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick since 2024. After playing college ball at University of Michigan, Gondrezick was selected fourth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever before moving to the Chicago Sky in 2024. She was cut by the Sky in June but hopes to make a return to the league next season; in the meantime she’s modeling, taking acting classes and has a partnership with Smirnoff.

5. Jade Jones

The girlfriend of Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones is an elementary school teacher alongside her work as a model and Instagram influencer. The two have been together since 2019, having met at Iowa State University, where Jones was a cheerleader for Haliburton’s basketball team.

4. Francesca Aiello

The girlfriend of former Boston Celtic and four-time “Blake of the Year” winner Blake Griffin, Aiello is a fashion designer who started the brand “Frankie’s Bikinis” as a 20 year old. She and Griffin have been together since 2018, although they did spend time apart from 2020 until reconnecting in 2023. Griffin retired in 2023 but Aiello continues to turn heads.

3. Aysia Janelle

Aysia Janelle and boyfriend Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner have been dating since 2023. Although Janelle mostly keeps her personal life fairly private, she has a strong social media presence and posts regularly on Instagram.

2. Kishele Shipley

The girlfriend of NBA champion and current LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Kishele Shipley is known to keep her private life private. She Leonard have been dating since 2014, when the two went to college together at San Diego State, where she graduated with a degree in public administration. They have two children together, born in 2016 and 2019.

1. Anamaria Goltes

Luka Doncic‘s fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, has been a fashion model since 2017. A native Slovenian like her boyfriend, Goltes is an ambassador to Lisca Lingerie. She and Doncic have been together for many years, and actually met when they were just 12 on vacation in Croatia.

