The 10 Most Overrated NBA Players Right Now

The NBA is filled with superstars and players on the rise. Whether American or international, they have proven to be the best in the world.

For all those who are truly All-Stars and superstars, there are also some who’s performances don’t match the hype.

From players who just aren’t reliable to guys who don’t put up the points they should be expected to, there are more than a handful of NBA stars who simply aren’t meeting expectations — but get accolades nonetheless.

Check out Heavy’s take on the 10 most overrated players in the NBA right now:

10. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

Though Jonathan Isaac is on the list, his comeback story has been impressive. He’s dealt with significant injuries throughout his career, missing the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons following a torn ACL. He’s had other injuries every year since.

Now that he’s back, he is making a positive difference in Orlando. But, gone is the All-Defense player that the Magic had in the late-2010s. His minutes aren’t fully changing the game. They still fell to Cleveland in round one, and he was not effective enough to play closing minutes.

The narrative around the league appears to be that Isaac is still an elite defensive player who can change games. But when he can barely give them 15 minutes on consecutive nights after all these years, he should not be considered anything more than an average, but unreliable, role player.

The word of the day with Isaac is “if.” He’s overrated because, even if elite in his moments, he can’t be relied on to stay on the floor.

9. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

It could be argued that Rudy Gobert isn’t overrated. The Timberwolves big man has proven to be the best defensive player in the league throughout his career. He is a four-time DPOY after all.

The thing with Gobert is that his game speaks for itself. He finishes near the rim. He challenges all the other teams’ best players and makes them come to him. His only flaw is that he cannot guard the perimeter.

Given how much he’s valued, the fact that he can’t always close games is a bit of a red flag. That he still can’t make a shot that isn’t a dunk or lay-up for the most part is a problem. (He’ll always have that jumper from Game 7.)

Gobert has the potential to prove some people wrong in Minnesota this year. But for now, he is on the overrated list.

8. Terry Rozier, Miami Heat

Whenever he is on the floor, there is a chance that Terry Rozier might go on a heater. He proved it time and time again in Charlotte but never really on the big stage since leaving Boston.

When Miami brought him in last year, they thought they’d get a winning player. But since joining the Heat, the team has been .500 with him on the floor.

Because he came from a team in Charlotte that wasn’t used to winning all that much, there was less pressure on him. It’s only a matter of time before his merely average play is brought to the spotlight.

Rozier is essential to their success but hasn’t contributed much since coming over.

7. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

During his time with the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma has proven to be an exceptional shot-maker. Unlike the end of his time with the Lakers, he has shown in D.C. that he can put up 30+ points on any given night.

Unfortunately, since the team has done a whole lot of losing with him — failing to make the playoffs in all three prior seasons — he hasn’t had the chance to be on the big stage.

Efficiency sometimes comes into question with these teams, and though he has some trade value, there is a reason that his name was floated but he’s still there. Kuzma may eventually be dealt, but for now, he’s a Wizard. Time will tell if he can change the narrative of being a solid player on the floor and not just for fantasy owners.

6. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Just like Mo Bamba, Tyler Herro has a rap song named after him. And while both of these players have had some big moments in the league, they have struggled at times as well.

Herro burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Heat, showing up in a big way in the bubble. But he seems to have a similar trajectory to what O.J. Mayo had during his time in Memphis: a strong start in the first few years, and then playing at the exact same level.

Herro guided Miami to an impressive Game 2 win over the eventual champion Boston Celtics in round one last year. But he has had the same points, rebound, and assist averages over the last four seasons.

As solid as he is and considering that he was ranked in the top 75 by Sports Illustrated, he qualifies for this list. Until he shows improvement, valuing him higher than previous years is a farce.

5. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

There is no question that in Austin Reaves, the Lakers have a very good wing player who is only getting better. But when you play in a big market, the expectations are higher, and the comparisons can get pretty wild.

Reaves has had some big games, but to the national media, he is something of a star already. A guy who averages 17-5-5 is looked at as something a lot more than that.

Now, he is a player who has a lot of flash to his game. He can deliver timely buckets. But he has not proven to be anything more than a very good third or fourth option. To live up to the level of play he is said to be capable of, he’d have to consistently take over.

Reaves has too many games like the one against Cleveland on October 30, where he shot just 2-6, to be considered a consistently reliable option.

4. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is a star in the NBA. There is no question. He hits big three and makes plays. He’s proven to be a solid captain in Indiana.

With a relatively one-dimensional game, Haliburton isn’t too hard to figure out. He will get past the best guys on the other team from time-to-time. He’ll limit his turnovers. But there is one thing: He hasn’t proven he has what it takes to consistently take games over.

Haliburton can be passive. Sometimes in the big moments he doesn’t show up and won’t take the shots. To be seen as one of the game’s best, you have to just go for it.

When Haliburton is able to regularly dominate against the best teams in the league, he can enter the chatter as one of the best players in the game. He will have to prove it first.

3. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

The only reason for Jamal Murray‘s spot on this list is his lack of accolades. He has never been an All-Star, nor has he been All-NBA. He even had a historically bad run at the Olympics.

But the Nuggets guard is reliable. He shows up in the big moments. It is also genuinely surprising that they have had as much success as they have with only one single All-Star. It does help that his running mate is a three-time MVP, but still.

Murray is not a superstar. He has a career average of 17 points and 5 assists per game and is an above-average guy who is in conversations for best closer in the league. But even with his genuine skill, he’s overhyped by fans and the media.

2. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Some nights, it looks like Jonathan Kuminga is the next big thing. And on others, he doesn’t come to play and doesn’t make much of an impact. But the four-year Warriors wing is somebody worth keeping an eye on.

The two sides did not reach an extension agreement, meaning his tenure in Golden State could end after the season. The fact that his role seems to change game-to-game and week-to-week means it is a bit hard to establish consistency.

Steve Kerr is using a very deep rotation, meaning there will be one or two players who go from big minutes to smaller amounts from game-to-game.

Kuminga thinks of himself as a max-contract player. The Warriors themselves don’t. One is right. One is wrong. We think he’s overrated.

1. Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons

After securing the bag from Detroit, Tobias Harris ensured he will be remaining as an NBA starter for the next few years at the least. With the Pistons, there are opportunities for plenty of touches and chances to make plays.

During his six seasons with the 76ers, Harris did not draw a single charge. That stat demonstrates his lack of hustle. His stats stayed the same every season. His playoff impact was minor. And he was often blamed for the team’s struggles.

He did not endear himself to Philly fans and has struggled to make an impact this season in Detroit. And through games played on November 3, Harris averaged just 12 points per game. This is his lowest total since he averaged 5 points per game as a rookie.

He is regarded by many as a serviceable wing. With lack of production and clutch playmaking, he is as overrated as they come.