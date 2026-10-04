Warriors’ Al Horford Makes Strong Kristaps Porzingis Statement

The Golden State Warriors are currently without Kristaps Porzingis at training camp in Hawaii due to an undisclosed health issue.

Porzingis doesn’t have a recovery timeline, with the Warriors set to play their first preseason game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has named Al Horford the starting center for the preseason. Horford is expected to have a major role in Golden State this season despite being the second-oldest player in the NBA at 40 years old.

Al Horford on Kristaps Porzingis

Speaking to reporters, Al Horford commented on Kristaps Porzingis’ absence and his teammates’ recovery process.

Horford and Porzingis grew close during their time together with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship together in 2024.

“He wants to compete, and he wants to be out on the court,” Horford said via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s just for him to be patient at this point. He’s usually been able to overcome things, but patience is kind of like the name of the game right now. I don’t know if we saw this coming entirely. So, I just hope that he’s able to recover and be in a good place so he can roll with us.”

In Porzingis’ absence, Horford is tasked to play as many games as possible. He was limited to just 45 games last season because of injuries, rest and other factors.

Horford returned to the Golden State Warriors this summer. He signed a two-year, $14 million contract, with a player option for next season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has other options at center in Draymond Green, Georges Niang, Charles Bassey and Graham Ike.

Warriors Starting Lineup for Preseason Opener

The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Clippers in a preseason game on Sunday at the Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Steve Kerr has already revealed that his starting five against the Clippers are Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Kerr will only play Curry, Green and Horford in the first half, and they could be limited to around 12 to 16 minutes.

Podziemski and Lendeborg will be given more playing time, while Brandon Williams, De’Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Georges Niang and Gary Payton II are coming off the bench.

It won’t be surprising if all players get reps against the Clippers as the coaching staff narrow down their options for the final roster.

The Warriors will play five more season games after Sunday’s matchup in Hawaii. They open the regular season on October 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.