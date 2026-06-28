Warriors Linked to $100 Million Score-First Guard as Steph Curry Partner

The Golden State Warriors are considering something of a personnel tasting menu as free agency approaches on Tuesday, but the team is specifically prioritizing the addition of one delectable entree to its proverbial plate.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” reported on Sunday, June 28 that the Dubs want a capable score-first guard who they can stagger against Steph Curry, as he enters his age-39 campaign in 2026-27.

“Sources say that Golden State is among the teams expected to pursue veteran big man Jock Landale in addition to scoring guards such as Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton,” Stein and Fischer wrote. “It’s believed that the Warriors want another guard in that mold to bolster Golden State’s bench scoring when Stephen Curry is resting … or to play alongside Curry and allow him more freedom to roam off the ball.”

Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton Both Free Agents After Brief Stints With Bulls Last Season

Simons, 27 years old, is about to enter free agency off of a $100 million contract that he inked with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.

Portland included Simons in the trade that brought over Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics last July, before Boston ultimately dealt the six-foot, three-inch guard to the Chicago Bulls just ahead of the mid-season deadline in early February.

Simons finished last season with an average of 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 55 games played (five starts) at just under 25 minutes per night. He put up 21.1 points nightly for Portland in 2022-23 and 22.6 points per contest the following year when playing 35 and 34.4 minutes per game, respectively. Simons is a career 38.1 percent shooter from the 3-point line on 6.6 attempts per outing.

Sexton, also 27, enters free agency following a $71 million contract that he inked with the Utah Jazz in 2022. Sexton began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Jazz. He also played for the Charlotte Hornets and the Bulls during the 2025-26 campaign.

He averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 23.7 minutes per night in 68 games played last season (22 starts). Sexton is a career 18.3 point per game scorer and has also topped 20 PPG twice in his career — 20.8 points in 2019-20 and 24.3 points in 2020-21. He shoots just shy of 39 percent from deep on 3.9 tries per outing.

Warriors Remain Connected to Pursuit of Lakers Star LeBron James

Stein and Fischer also reasserted the Warriors’ interest in adding LeBron James if he doesn’t return to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

“The Warriors, though, have been described to us for months as a certain suitor for James in the event that he really winds up leaving Lakerland and proves willing to consider a stint in Northern California for as much as Golden State can offer, which is expected to top out at midlevel money range ($15 million) depending on the Warriors’ eventual deal with [Kristaps] Porziņgis and [Draymond] Green’s contractual decision,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

They added that a “verbal agreement” between Porzingis and the Warriors to return to Golden State next season could come at “any minute.”