Warriors’ Controversial Decision May Have Lost LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are left with minimal recourse toward legitimate contention in the Western Conference after LeBron James announced his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers Friday — and it was perhaps a choice the Dubs made regarding Anthony Davis that led to this outcome.

After weeks of speculation and what passes for intrigue in NBA circles near the end of July, James finally decided on two-year league minimum deal Philly with a player option on the second season. That call, under those circumstances, made James’ motivations as clear as a summer’s day: he’s looking for ring No. 5 on team No. 4.

The Sixers, like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, always held one distinct advantage over Golden State in that regard, which is that they all occupy the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors must concern themselves with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

But Steph Curry remains in his prime. And Golden State has three tradable first-round picks plus a near $57 million expiring salary in Jimmy Butler’s contract that the franchise could have used to add around a core of Curry, James, Draymond Green and others.

The Warriors might have transformed all of that into a title contender by dealing for Davis and getting a season of injury luck from the basketball gods, but that apparently was a move the team was never willing to make.

Warriors Never Got Serious About Trade for Anthony Davis

Multiple reports in late June and into July indicated that the Warriors were interested in potentially dealing for Davis, either before or after securing James in free agency.

However, Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard reported before James’ announcement on July 24 that Golden State never really got serious about the Davis part of that plan over the last three or four weeks.

“Golden State has not engaged Washington about Anthony Davis,” LeagueAlerts wrote on Instagram, citing Emerman’s report. “The two sides have not held substantive talks on a deal.”

Warriors Will Struggle to Build Contender Around Steph Curry Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Dealing for Davis may have afforded the Warriors James’ services in free agency, though there is no reporting indicating that acquiring the Wizards big man would have guaranteed such an outcome.

Cost was also a concern. Bobby Marks of ESPN reported in early July that trading for Davis was probably going to require all three of the Warriors’ future first-round picks, which would have mortgaged the franchise’s future for years without a guarantee of results.

In the end, the Warriors didn’t sell the farm for one last run with Curry, who is entering his age-39 campaign this fall and is also eligible for a two-year extension worth up to $140 million later this summer.

Golden State will likely offer Curry a valuable extension of some kind, and he will likely sign it. Though how the team might build a championship contender around him now is hard to see — at least in the immediate.