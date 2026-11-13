Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Sends Blunt Message on Steph Curry’s Absence

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors lost Stephen Curry to an abdominal injury early in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors announced on Thursday that Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear. He is expected to miss the next two weeks.

However, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Curry could miss up to four weeks based on recovery timelines of other players like Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner, who suffered the same injury in previous seasons.

Brandin Podziemski on Playing Without Steph Curry

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ 115-108 loss to the Rockets, Brandin Podziemski was asked about the possibility of playing without Steph Curry for an extended period of time.

Podziemski shared a blunt answer, pointing to last season when Curry missed 39 games.

“Last year, there was a lot of familiarity with playing without him, so we’re going to figure it out,” Podziemski said. “We’re a confident group. We can’t let one player, as good as he is, kind of let our season go down. We just have to figure it out and find ways to win games.”

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The Warriors do have familiarity after making only a handful of changes in the offseason. They added players like Georges Niang and Brandon Williams, who have both fit perfectly in Steve Kerr’s new system.

In Curry’s absence, Yaxel Lendeborg and Podziemski will likely shoulder the offensive load. De’Anthony Melton, Will Richard and L.J. Cryer are also expected to get more minutes, especially with Williams also out with an injury.

Draymond Green Not Worried About Steph Curry’s Absence

Last season, the Golden State Warriors went 13-26 without Steph Curry.

Despite the harrowing thought of not having their best player, Draymond Green expressed confidence in their roster this time around.

Green told reporters on Wednesday that having Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski makes it easier on their offense.

“The spirit of this team is better,” Green said via HITC. “We’re more certain of who we are, what makes us a good team. I think that puts us in a better position to be successful without him as opposed to where we were last year. Then obviously, Yax, having a guy you can give the ball to and he can create an advantage. BP is playing a lot better.”

The Warriors are back in action on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. They still have three games left in their current road trip before returning home.