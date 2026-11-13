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Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Sends Blunt Message on Steph Curry’s Absence

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Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is congratulated by Brandin Podziemski #2 after Curry made a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors lost Stephen Curry to an abdominal injury early in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors announced on Thursday that Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear. He is expected to miss the next two weeks.

However, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Curry could miss up to four weeks based on recovery timelines of other players like Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner, who suffered the same injury in previous seasons.

Brandin Podziemski on Playing Without Steph Curry

Brandin Podziemski and Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Brandin Podziemski #2 after a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Clippers to go up 120-117 in the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. 

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ 115-108 loss to the Rockets, Brandin Podziemski was asked about the possibility of playing without Steph Curry for an extended period of time.

Podziemski shared a blunt answer, pointing to last season when Curry missed 39 games.

“Last year, there was a lot of familiarity with playing without him, so we’re going to figure it out,” Podziemski said. “We’re a confident group. We can’t let one player, as good as he is, kind of let our season go down. We just have to figure it out and find ways to win games.”

The Warriors do have familiarity after making only a handful of changes in the offseason. They added players like Georges Niang and Brandon Williams, who have both fit perfectly in Steve Kerr’s new system.

In Curry’s absence, Yaxel Lendeborg and Podziemski will likely shoulder the offensive load. De’Anthony Melton, Will Richard and L.J. Cryer are also expected to get more minutes, especially with Williams also out with an injury.

Draymond Green Not Worried About Steph Curry’s Absence

Steph Curry and Draymond Green
GettyStephen Curry #30 holds back Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors after Green got called for a technical foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Chase Center on December 06, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Last season, the Golden State Warriors went 13-26 without Steph Curry.

Despite the harrowing thought of not having their best player, Draymond Green expressed confidence in their roster this time around.

Green told reporters on Wednesday that having Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski makes it easier on their offense.

“The spirit of this team is better,” Green said via HITC. “We’re more certain of who we are, what makes us a good team. I think that puts us in a better position to be successful without him as opposed to where we were last year. Then obviously, Yax, having a guy you can give the ball to and he can create an advantage. BP is playing a lot better.”

The Warriors are back in action on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. They still have three games left in their current road trip before returning home.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Sends Blunt Message on Steph Curry’s Absence

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