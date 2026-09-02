Warriors Newcomer Tabbed ‘Hidden Gem’ After Bargain Contract

For the Golden State Warriors, the signing of guard Brandon Williams is a gamble without much risk. A week ago, he signed a one-year contract worth $2.6 million, a minimum deal that will give the team a chance to see whether he can earn a spot in a rotation that is very unsettled going into the year. That’s because. while stalwarts Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are in place, the Warriors will be without two starters–Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler–to open the year.

Williams won’t be a starter, but he could be a key contributor after averaging 13.0 points on 47.2% shooting last year. He has good speed, gets downhill and is effective attacking the basket. For a Warriors team that either could not–or would not, depending on your perspective–dive too deep into adding major new players by coughing up youth and draft capital, Williams is the kind of player they need to pan out as they’re hoping to bridge the months until Butler is healthy.

Longtime Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson of The Athletic notes, Williams is a “hidden gem.”

Warriors Need Help Getting Through the Early Season

With limited money to spend this summer once they missed on LeBron James and brought back Green, the Warriors are hoping that some combination of Williams, Georges Niang, Dalen Terry or as many down-rotation players as possible, can be an early-season surprise that helps them get through October and November.

Thompson sees Williams as that guy for the Warriors: “The guy who most intrigues me, and I have been saying this on many, many episodes that, the answer to the Warriors’ problems is probably gonna be in finding hidden gems. Finding these players who aren’t stars, who have another level but just need the opportunity. I feel like that was the route. …

“That’s why I like this Brandon Williams.”

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Brandon Williams Fits Warriors Needs

Thompson said the Warriors will be missing a basket-attacker with Butler out. And looking at his numbers from last season, Thompson found that Williams was both a frequent and effective attacker of the basket.

Said Thompson: “He, Brandon Williams, was second on the Mavs last year with 714 drives. Remember, Kyrie Irving was out, so he got a lot of time. But 714 drives, behind Cooper Flagg, 894. That is 180 fewer drives and still Williams got more three-throw attempts off his drives, 155, than Cooper Flagg did, 134.

“That’s, when you just draw up some of the things the Warriors need, to me that’s just, that’s near the top of the list. Not only somebody who drives but somebody who gets to the free-throw line, especially with Jimmy Butler out.”

Brandon Williams Strong in Isolation, Weak from 3

Now, it should be noted that there is a reason that Williams is a late-August free-agent signing, and that he signed for the minimum. He is listed at 6-foot-1 but he is probably not even 6-feet. His size also means he struggles defensively, and might limit the Warriors’ ability to play him alongside Curry much.

Oh, and he shot only 23.2% from the 3-point line. He did, however, average a very efficient 1.07 points per possession when working out of isolation. That’s a gem of a skill for the Dubs.

Williams is just the type of player the Warriors don’t have, a downhill athlete who can create his own shot. … He’s in the mix. 1.07 points per possession is pretty good. That’s a number that sits you up in your seat. For example, Stephen Curry is at 1.09. I’m not saying Williams is on that level of isolation player, but it just kind of paints the picture that he is capable when he is in isolation situations.