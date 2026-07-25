Warriors Hit with Eye-Opening LeBron James Free Agency Revelation

The Golden State Warriors struck out once again in their quest to add a big name to their roster, as LeBron James opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency on Friday. With that, the team will once again head back to the drawing board and try to plot a new path forward this offseason.

Golden State is intent on maximizing its championship window with Stephen Curry, but so far, it has come up short time and again when trying to swing a move for a big-name player. As if missing out on James wasn’t already bad enough, his agent, Rich Paul, shared some surprising new details on the Warriors’ pursuit of him on the open market.

Warriors Were a Finalist for LeBron James’ Signature

Rumors about James’ future had been swirling for months, and right before the start of free agency, he confirmed what everyone had been speculating: he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. That quickly sparked a bidding war for James’ signature, with several high-profile teams making a push to land his signature.

The Warriors were among those teams, and their offseason plan quickly came into focus. Not only was Golden State interested in signing James, but it also wanted to acquire his former Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, in a trade with the Washington Wizards. That plan quickly deteriorated when it was revealed that the Wizards had no interest in trading Davis, forcing the Dubs to pivot.

The front office continued pursuing James, with Curry and Draymond Green pitching him on the idea of playing for the Warriors. The team ultimately came up short, but unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, Golden State was actually in the running for James when all was said and done, as Paul revealed his final decision came down to the Sixers and the Warriors.

“It was a layered decision across the board between Philly and Golden State, and he just really decided on Philly,” Paul said on “Game Over.” “Adding LeBron with his experience, Nick Nurse has a guy that he can let police the team, so the guys don’t turn on Nick.”

What’s Next for the Warriors After Failed LeBron James Pursuit?

Whichever way you slice it, missing out on James is a pretty big blow for the Warriors. You can take this revelation whichever way you want, but it doesn’t change the fact that Golden State has still failed to make any sort of notable additions to its roster this offseason, and with options flying off the board, time is running out to do so.

Where the front office goes from here is unknown, as they will now have to begin planning out their next steps now that they know James is not coming to town. There are a handful of different avenues the Warriors could take in an effort to add more talent around Curry, so it seems like their involvement in the rumor mill isn’t over just yet.