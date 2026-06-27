NBA Hall of Famer Takes Shot at Warriors’ Stephen Curry with NSFW Message

The Golden State Warriors entered the offseason knowing that they were going to have some big decisions to make. They already made one when they signed head coach Steve Kerr to a two-year contract extension, but now, the front office has to find a way to properly build their roster around Stephen Curry as they attempt to milk one more championship out of him before he retires.

When he is on the court, Curry is still playing at an incredibly high level, even as he approaches the end of his career. It’s tough to find anyone who isn’t impressed with Curry’s accomplishments, but if you ask NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, he confidently declared that he doesn’t think the Warriors legend would have been able to stop him had they played in the pros at the same time.

Isiah Thomas Doesn’t Hold Back on Stephen Curry

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Curry is still writing his story in the NBA, but he will already go down as one of the most influential players in the history of the league. During his time in the pros, Curry has ushered in the modern era of basketball, which sees teams focus on taking and making more three-pointers than ever before.

Back in the 1980s, though, Thomas helped define what it meant to play the point guard position in the game of basketball. Not only was Thomas a skilled scorer, but he was also one of the best playmakers of his generation. Again, with three-point shooting becoming more and more valuable, it’s tough to find point guards who play the sort of style of basketball that Thomas popularized during his career with the Detroit Pistons.

From a pure scoring perspective, Curry is probably better than Thomas, and he knows that he likely would struggle to consistently lock up the Golden State legend. However, Thomas also believes that, when push comes to shove, Curry, or any guard for that matter, would be unable to stop him when he put his head down and searched for a bucket.

“I just know this. I may not be able to guard him, but s***, I know he can’t guard me,” Thomas said of Curry on “The Crossover Podcast.” “I’m looking at all these guys and s***, ain’t none of them guarding me.”

Stephen Curry Still Has Something to Prove with the Warriors

It’s kind of remarkable that, even at this point in his career, Curry still has something to prove. He’s a 12-time All-Star who has a pair of MVP Awards and four Finals victories to his name, and yet, guys like Thomas still aren’t impressed in some respects. While he isn’t taking away from what Curry has done, his comments tell you all you need to know about how he feels regarding the Warriors’ sharpshooter.

That’s part of the reason why Golden State is so intent on maximizing Curry’s championship window. Winning is great, yes, but there are still detractors that need to be put in their place. Everybody knows that Curry is going to do what he’s best at when he returns to action next season, but the Dubs’ success moving forward is ultimately going to come down to how successful they are when building out their roster around their franchise legend.