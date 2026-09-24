Karl-Anthony Towns Contract Drama Could Help Warriors Land Him

News is emerging about potential contract disagreements between the New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns for the future. The Golden State Warriors and other teams will clearly have interest in Towns as one of the best centers in the NBA today. Towns has one guaranteed season left on his deal for this season and a player option for the following season.

Top NBA insider Shams Charania reported the following about the Knicks having a tough path to retaining Towns under current league salary rules:

“Talks have stagnated between the New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns on a contract extension, and an agreement is considered unlikely as the team begins training camp next week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The sides have spent extensive time discussing a potential extension during the offseason, but there has been no movement lately in negotiations, sources said, as the Knicks stand to go for a repeat following their first NBA title in 53 years.”

New York still has time to extend Towns before the contract expires via trading other names or going above the salary cap. However, Knicks owner James Dolan already made it clear he’s not looking to go above the cap shortly after the 2026 NBA Championship win. The timing of Towns’ contract could be perfect for Golden State to give Stephen Curry a new co-star.

Why Warriors Make Sense For Karl-Anthony Towns

Golden State is going into a gap season where they hope to overachieve with a flawed roster. Next summer will see the team having over $100 million in cap space with Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all free agents after this season.

Curry recently confirmed he wants to stay with the Warriors, and his contract figure will depend on the team’s other moves. General Manager Mike Dunleavy can trade Butler or Green’s expiring deal for a bigger contract or wait to sign someone in the 2027 offseason.

Towns using his player option to enter free agency would make him a dream target since Golden State lacks a great center. Kristaps Porzingis is the current starting center, and he could be gone next summer too after his short contract extension.

How The Warriors Can Get Karl-Anthony Towns

The first step for Golden State having a chance at Towns is New York struggling this season. A far deeper Eastern Conference sees nine other teams with strong goals, including the new look Philadelphia 76ers with Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.

Recent years have seen former NBA Champions like the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets making bold changes once they failed to repeat. The Knicks could look to move on from Towns faster if they struggle and want to prioritize cap flexibility for other important stars.

The Warriors will be interested in Towns and any other All-Star player on the market between this year’s trade deadline and next summer. Curry only has a few great years left as he ages and deserves to have at least a chance of being a secondary title contender again.