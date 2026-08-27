Kevin Durant Continues To Disrespect 2010s Warriors Players

All-time great NBA player Kevin Durant continues to rub Golden State Warriors fans the wrong way by questioning how great his former team truly was. Durant has made multiple comments this summer trying to claim his 2010s Warriors squad was not a super team and that many other teams have had similar scenarios. One wild comment saw KD claiming LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining the Philadelphia 76ers makes them a bigger super team.

However, Durant made it more personal with a new comment singling out two players when asked to name his best team ever:

“Looking at the straight roster and nothing else, I would say Brooklyn. Kyrie, James, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap, Patty Mills. We had names on that team if we’re looking at straight paper. I know people are going to say the Warriors, but if you look at the team at that time, Steph was an MVP, but Klay and Draymond didn’t have the accolades at that time. They were like one-time All-Stars. These dudes I’m talking about had already completed their careers; they had all their accolades.”

The claim of the Brooklyn Nets of the early 2020s being better than the dynasty Warriors squad makes little sense when comparing results. Brooklyn only won one series with the big three of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Golden State easily won two titles and would have got a third in three years if KD didn’t get injured.

Why Kevin Durant Called Out Two Warriors

The bigger point made by Durant is that he doesn’t understand why fans name Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as superstars. Durant clearly had two superstar teammates in Brooklyn that leads to his own narrative here.

To his credit, Durant does acknowledge Stephen Curry being a superstar and the best player he’s ever played with. Green and Thompson deserve similar respect for helping lead the Warriors to the dynasty stage.

Both players played pivotal roles in the 2015 NBA Championship and the 2016 record-breaking 73-win season. Durant not viewing them on his level as a top three player will create more hostility between him and Warriors fans. DeMarcus Cousins was even named as a bigger help for the 2019 season than Thompson and Green by KD.

Why Kevin Durant Dislikes Golden State Warriors

Social media and fan debates have likely impacted Durant as someone who spends countless hours on the apps to the point of having many burner accounts. Durant doesn’t like people saying he joined a bandwagon for easy rings.

Clashing with head coach Steve Kerr also made KD feel like he wasn’t getting his proper respect as the two-time Finals MVP for his two Warriors rings. Durant took a huge gamble on harming his legacy when leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for Golden State, but Warriors never loved him for it.

Having three other all-time greats with homegrown development made the other three more important than Durant. Even Andre Iguodala joined in 2015 to get fans loving him more due to the early years. KD now takes shots at Golden State by trying to pretend his other teams were better and that they weren’t a historic super team.