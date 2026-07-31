Warriors Eyeing Kevin Durant Trade After Missing Out on LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have struck out so far in their quest to add a big-name star to their roster this offseason. The latest miss saw LeBron James opt to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency on a two-year, $8 million contract, forcing the Warriors to head back to the drawing board in an effort to plot another path forward.

Golden State is intent on finding a way to maximize their championship window with Stephen Curry, but adding talented players has proven to be a tall task this offseason. According to a new report, not that James is out of the picture, the Dubs could try to swing a trade with the Houston Rockets that would reunite them with their old friend, Kevin Durant.

Warriors Linked to Potential Kevin Durant Trade

Durant previously spent three years of his career with the Warriors, helping them win a pair of championships in 2017 and 2018. He has since bounced around the league, spending time with the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and now the Rockets, but each stop has been filled with drama and expectations that have not been met.

While there was drama during Durant’s time with Golden State, the team still managed to win at a historic level. However, when the Dubs tried to reunite with Durant midway through the 2024-25 campaign, he stopped a potential deal in its tracks, which led the team to then acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

After a rocky first season with Houston, Durant’s name has popped up in some trade rumors throughout the offseason. That chatter has picked up now that James is off the board, as NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported that the Warriors would be open to reuniting with Durant, even though he shot down a return to town a year-and-a-half ago.

“Sources say the organization has not completely moved on from the idea of one day reuniting Curry with former Warrior and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant,” Siegel wrote. “Lacob and the Warriors would welcome Durant back with open arms, much like they were prepared to do in 2025 before he and his business partner Rich Kleiman stopped the trade deadline deal in its tracks.”

Should the Warriors Trade for Kevin Durant?

Like Curry, Durant is approaching the end of his career, but he is still playing at an outrageously high level. In 78 games last season, Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field. He’s already played alongside Curry, and he has experience with the Warriors’ organization, so that would seemingly make him a good fit for the team.

It’s not as simple as that, though. Similar to Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards, the Rockets may have no desire to trade Durant. Beyond that, there’s no guarantee that Durant would want to return to Golden State, as he’s already turned down a potential reunion with the team once. Still, nothing can be ruled out in the NBA nowadays, so it will be worth keeping an eye on this link between Durant and the Warriors.