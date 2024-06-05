Klay Thompson Predicted to Sign $46 Million Contract

The question of Klay Thompson‘s free agency will hang over the Golden State Warriors until it’s answered this summer. Will he leave his only ever NBA home?

Thompson, a five-time All-Star, is approaching his 12th NBA campaign. But as an unrestricted free agent, only he can decide what uniform he’ll be wearing for it.

In a column for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz predicts the 34-year-old will sign a two-year, $46-million deal…to remain with the Warriors.

“The Warriors could sign Thompson to a multi-year contract,” Swartz wrote on June 5. “Starting at $22.2 million or less, use their taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million to sign some outside help and fill out the roster with veteran minimum deals and still avoid the luxury tax line for next season.”

Thompson is on the back nine of his Hall of Fame career.

But he played 77 games for Golden State last season, averaging 17.9 points per game on 38-percent shooting from behind the arc.

His list of suitors won’t be short. But no team has a history with Thompson like the Warriors.

And a two-year deal would time his next free agency with that of teammate Stephen Curry‘s.

“Look for Thompson’s contract to fall somewhere around this number annually in a return to Golden State,” Swartz continued. “A two-year deal would tie him in with Stephen Curry’s contract as well.”

The end of an era in Golden State will likely look similar to the beginning. Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green are likely to run it back one last time with hopes of securing a fifth shared championship.

Slater: Thompson ‘Still Wants to Win’

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported at length about Thompson and the Warriors’ looming negotiations this summer.

And while there are plenty of team’s that could offer the 34-year-old a significant payday, Slater maintains winning will be a priority.

“Thompson wants to win,” Slater wrote on May 30. “Don’t expect him to chase the largest possible offer from the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets, even if that’s the correct financial or leverage move.”

That being said, a number of playoff contenders have cap space to offer Thompson a worthwhile deal. Slater notes three above all.

“But there are plenty of cap-space teams with a clearer upward path to contention than the Warriors,” Slater continued. “That includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.”

Oklahoma City, Orlando, and Philadelphia could all use a shot in the arm in the form of Thompson’s three-point shooting.

The 76ers and Magic specifically, who finished the regular season 22nd and 30th in total three-point makes, according to NBA.com.

Whether any of those teams, or another fourth team, will offer Thompson more than Golden State could be the end all, be all in discussions.

Because with the Warriors not only will he have an opportunity to still make more than $20-million annually, but there’s a familiarity with the system as well. One that’s catered specifically to players of his skill set.

Look for Thompson to look into exterior options before hearing out Golden State’s offer. For a player looking to secure the last big payday of his career, research is paramount.

Chris Paul Predicted to Leave Warriors

In the same column for Bleacher Report, Swartz predicts that backup point guard Chris Paul will sign a one-year, $3.3 million deal..with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Paul isn’t yet a free agent, with a June 28 deadline looming for the Warriors to guarantee his 2024-2025 salary.

Swartz says how much they’ll save on the luxury tax makes it a fairly obvious decision. He predicts Paul will be a free agent.

“Given the amount of luxury-tax relief the team would receive by waiving the 12-time All-Star and his non-guaranteed $30 million deal, though,” Swartz wrote. “It’s likely he ends up as an unrestricted free agent.”

Paul averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in his 19th NBA season.

He’s got plenty left in the tank at 39 years old, and it’s likely he’ll choose to demonstrate that alongside good friend LeBron James.

Paul brought a rare stability to the Warriors in their minutes without Curry on the floor last season. Losing him will be a blow to the offense, albeit possibly a necessary one in order to retain Thompson.