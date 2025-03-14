LeBron James Has 5-Word Reaction To Stephen Curry Record

On the eve of his 37th birthday, Warriors star Stephen Curry set another NBA milestone with his 4,000th made three in a regular-season game. The iconic sharpshooter previously broke the record for most made threes when he made his 2,974th three at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021.

As Curry added to his all-time three-point tally, he basked in congratulations from fellow greats and future Hall of Famers. Among them was LeBron James, whom he won an Olympic gold medal with at the 2024 Paris Games.

James started his X post with a five-word reaction: “4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!!”

The 40-year-old Lakers star would proceed to congratulate his good friend with multiple fire emojis.

Can Stephen Curry Reach 5K Threes?

It’s unwise to put anything beyond Curry, 37, but even he realizes that making another 1,000 threes could be a tall order. For the Warriors star to reach the milestone, he’d have to play at least four more full seasons, going by his recent averages of threes per season. In 2023-24, he drained 357 threes but had 273 the year before, albeit due to an injury absence. For the 2024-25 season, he had 253 made threes as of March 14.

Steve Kerr, though, isn’t betting against Curry reaching the 5K milestone.

“Eight thousand?” Kerr said half-jokingly, via Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Johnson. “Who knows? Who knows? It just seems like it was not too long ago that he broke the record. And what was that? Less than 3,000. (Kerr is told 2,974)

“He just keeps going. The way that he keeps himself in shape, in condition, in rhythm – he’s going to make another thousand, for sure. That’s what I would guess, but who knows.”

Curry’s overarching impact on the modern NBA can’t be measured, unlike his milestones and records. Kings coach Doug Christie summed up his longtime teammate’s influence on the ethos of the NBA better than anyone.

Curry’s Impact on the Game

“It was (2,560) with Reggie Miller and it was like, ‘Whoa, that’s out of control,’” Christie said, via NBA.com. “He’s changed the game in so many different ways, from seeing him as a little kid in Toronto shooting it from his hip to standing behind him on the sideline and he’s shooting it in your eye.

“A lot of credit to him. That’s an incredible story. Know and played with his father, and watching his family, watching the man he’s become, the player, knowing the hours and the commitment that it takes to do something as great as he does it, is humbling in many ways. Massive, massive amount of respect.”

Blazers head coach Chauncey Bills, who saw Curry’s rise as a player in the NBA, couldn’t stop raving about the Warriors sharpshooter’s greatness.

“Steph, he’s something like we’ve never seen,” Billups said. “It’s been fun watching his journey and watching his career and his ascension to greatness. I had the pleasure of playing with him when he was 21 years old on USA team.

“That was before he became this guy, which you could tell he was on his way. He’s a tireless worker, a great person as we all know so I’m happy for his success. What he’s done I’m not surprised. You spend so much time with him every single day you understand his work ethic, and he’s just been amazing. He’s fun to watch, he’s not fun to coach against.”