Warriors Trade Pitch Would Move Kuminga & Moody for Most Improved Player

In recent weeks, the Golden State Warriors have been linked to Lauri Markkanen. The 2022-23 Most Improved Player would be an excellent fit due to his ability to hit the 3-point shot at a high level. The Warriors also have multiple young players and picks who could interest the Utah Jazz, including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski.

Markkanen, the best player on the trade market right now, would cost a ton, and rightfully so. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report put together a three-team trade package to help the Warriors land him. Pincus’ proposal is expensive, as expected, as he has Moody, Kuminga, and others going to the Jazz and Sacramento Kings. He did, however, keep Podziemski out of the deal.

Jazz would get: Moody, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, 2025 first-rounder (via Warriors, top-5 protection, else 2026 unprotected), 2026 Atlanta Hawks second-rounder (via Warriors), 2027 first-round swap (via Warriors, top-5 protection, else a 2028 Hawks second-rounder), 2028 first-rounder (via Kings), 2030 first-round swap (via Kings)

Warriors would get: Markkanen, $8 million trade exception, $1.9 million trade exception

Sacramento Kings would get: Kuminga, $9.2 million trade exception, $2.1 million trade exception

“While Kuminga has shown tremendous potential, the franchise may not want to overpay when its identity revolves around Curry,” Pincus wrote on July 26. “The Andrew Wiggins market is thought to be relatively soft, and the Warriors still need what he does as an athletic wing who can defend and score.

“Looney has played a vital role on the franchise, but Golden State let Klay Thompson depart to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency (his decision, but the team could have offered enough salary to sway him to return). Looney would be superfluous with Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Markkanen.”

Draymond Green Hinted at Warriors Trade Discussions

The Golden State Warriors have been working the trade market this offseason, and forward Draymond Green essentially confirmed that on July 25 in an episode of the “Club 520 Podcast.” Green, however, didn’t mention any names, just that the Warriors were going to make “some trades.”