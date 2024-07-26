Warriors Trade Pitch Would Move Kuminga & Moody for Most Improved Player

In recent weeks, the Golden State Warriors have been linked to Lauri Markkanen. The 2022-23 Most Improved Player would be an excellent fit due to his ability to hit the 3-point shot at a high level. The Warriors also have multiple young players and picks who could interest the Utah Jazz, including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Brandin Podziemski.
Markkanen, the best player on the trade market right now, would cost a ton, and rightfully so. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report put together a three-team trade package to help the Warriors land him. Pincus’ proposal is expensive, as expected, as he has Moody, Kuminga, and others going to the Jazz and Sacramento Kings. He did, however, keep Podziemski out of the deal.
Jazz would get: Moody, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, Kevin Huerter, Colby Jones, 2025 first-rounder (via Warriors, top-5 protection, else 2026 unprotected), 2026 Atlanta Hawks second-rounder (via Warriors), 2027 first-round swap (via Warriors, top-5 protection, else a 2028 Hawks second-rounder), 2028 first-rounder (via Kings), 2030 first-round swap (via Kings)
Warriors would get: Markkanen, $8 million trade exception, $1.9 million trade exception
Sacramento Kings would get: Kuminga, $9.2 million trade exception, $2.1 million trade exception
“While Kuminga has shown tremendous potential, the franchise may not want to overpay when its identity revolves around Curry,” Pincus wrote on July 26. “The Andrew Wiggins market is thought to be relatively soft, and the Warriors still need what he does as an athletic wing who can defend and score.
“Looney has played a vital role on the franchise, but Golden State let Klay Thompson depart to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency (his decision, but the team could have offered enough salary to sway him to return). Looney would be superfluous with Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Markkanen.”
Draymond Green Hinted at Warriors Trade Discussions
The Golden State Warriors have been working the trade market this offseason, and forward Draymond Green essentially confirmed that on July 25 in an episode of the “Club 520 Podcast.” Green, however, didn’t mention any names, just that the Warriors were going to make “some trades.”
“We was just about to make some trades last week,” Green said. “And I told them straight up, ‘That trade will help me.’ It’ll help me in my career these last couple of years with [Stephen Curry]. But I’ve always spoken from a place of, ‘What’s best for this organization?’ I won’t stop now.”
It’s uncertain who Green was talking about, but there’s a scenario where he was hinting at a Markkanen trade. However, with Markkanen being 26 years old, it’s tough to see where a deal for him hurts their future.
Why the Warriors Should Pull the Trigger on a Markkanen Trade
A Markkanen trade wouldn’t only give the Golden State Warriors a chance to win right now, but it’d also put them in contention for the foreseeable future, with him being one of the main pieces. At the very least, even when Stephen Curry retires, the Warriors would have a No. 2 option on a championship team.
His fit next to Curry and Green in Steve Kerr‘s offense would be perfect, as he shot 39.9% from 3-point range on 8.0 attempts per game last season.
If the Warriors believe a trade would give them a chance to maximize Curry’s window, there’s not much of a downside to giving it a chance. If he were older, it’d make sense to avoid a deal, but he’s young and fits the now and future.