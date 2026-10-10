NBA World Reacts to Brandin Podziemski $110 Million Extension

Ahead of the October 19 deadline, the Golden State Warriors and Brandin Podziemski agreed on a five-year, $110 million contract extension on Saturday.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news, with Bill Duffy of WME Basketball negotiating the deal. The contract is fully guaranteed and has a mutual option for the 2031-32 season, as well as a trade kicker.

Charania also tweeted:

“The Warriors and Podziemski valued reaching a long-term deal that secured him as a foundational piece and provided flexibility for the team’s salary space next summer. The 23-year-old combo guard has improved scoring in each season, averaging a career high 13.8 points last year as one of 18 players to play all 82 games, while ranking top-3 in charges drawn his entire career.”

With Podziemski secured for the long run, the Warriors can now focus on the upcoming season and the future.

NBA World Reacts to Podziemski Extension

Here are some of the reactions to the Warriors’ decision to give Podziemski a fully guaranteed $110 million extension.

The NBA online community is split, though Podziemski has had his fair share of critics, trolls and haters.

@Sudharsan_ak: “Feels like an overpay but a decent deal considering this market.”

@alexb_34: “Steph took a pay cut for this?”

@insidethearc__: “Everyone is hating the deal but I’d argue this is solid value for a young player with upside.”

@IronnMarc: “Jesus Christ lol. That chip window closed for good.”

@SlimTalksDubs: “A fair deal honestly. Congrats BP.”

@milohtic: “Cam Thomas is dead ass better than him.”

@NicThomasNBA: “Awesome value. Podziemski is one of the most underrated and overrated guys in the league. He’s ready to take a step this season.”

@kodymack: “Warriors just handing out money to whoever for whatever. Yikes.”

Podziemski Extension’s Impact on Warriors’ Cap Space

The Golden State Warriors were very appreciative of Steph Curry’s decision to take a $20 million pay cut from his recent extension.

It gives the Warriors a chance to have a competitive offseason next year, but what is the impact of Brandin Podziemski’s new deal?

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Warriors will still have around $55 million to $60 million in cap space next year.

That’s a pretty substantial cap space ahead of a free agency class that could feature players such as Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George, Kevin Durant, Zach Lavine, Brandon Ingram, Rudy Gobert, Kyrie Irving, Jalen Green and Michael Porter Jr., among others.