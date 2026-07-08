Steph Curry to Participate in Major Tournament Amid NBA Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of pursuing LeBron James in free agency.

Amid the busy offseason, Steph Curry is set to participate in a major tournament outside of basketball from July 10 to 12, 2026.

Curry is an avid golfer and even has the desire to turn pro once his NBA career is over.

Steph Curry Announced as Part of 2026 American Century Championship

The American Century Championship is the biggest celebrity golf tournament in the world. They just announced the participants for this year’s event, which will be held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Steph Curry is one of several current NBA players at the tournament, as per NBC Sports. He’ll be joined by Alex Caruso of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings, Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers and his free agent brother Seth Curry.

The Curry’s father, Dell Curry, will also play alongside other NBA legends like Charles Barkley, Ray Allen, Vince Carter, Grant Hill, the recently retired Kyle Lowry, Vinny Del Negro and Doc Rivers.

Back in 2023, Steph outlasted 92 other celebrities and athletes to win the American Century Championship. He won the tournament with a walk-off eagle in the 18th hole.

“I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this on an 18th green, in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt,” Steph said after the win, via PGA Tour. “You just stick to the routine, have so much confidence in yourself, live with the results. Thankfully it went in, which is insane. I’ve been playing in this thing for almost a decade, and to know I finally got a win, it’s pretty special.”

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The four-time NBA champion was unable to defend his title in 2024 due to other commitments. He returned in 2025 but finished fifth. He’ll try to become just ninth celebrity to win multiple American Century Championships.

Steph Curry Plans to Pursue Golf After NBA

At the age of 38, Steph Curry is closer to the end of his legendary NBA career. He has already established himself as one of the legends of the game. He has four titles, two MVPs and the title of greatest shooter ever.

But what does Curry plan on doing after basketball? He has always been open about pursuing a career in golf. He reiterated that desire in an appearance on Azzi Fudd‘s Fudd Around and Find Out podcast in May.

“I’m going to pivot to golf,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Eventually, there’s a very niche community that’ll know what I’m talking about; I want to qualify for a US Open as an amateur. That would be another goal.”

Curry has one year left on his current contract, though he’s likely to sign another extension to remain in Golden State.