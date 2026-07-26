Steph Curry Gets Challenged to 3-Point Shootout by WNBA Star

After winning the 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest, Azzi Fudd of the Dallas Wings challenged Steph Curry to a shootout.

Speaking to reporters after taking home the 3-Point crown on Friday, Fudd sent a message to Curry. She wants a rematch after losing to him in 2018 at the SC30 Select Camp for top high school prospects in the United States.

“Steph, if you’re listening, I’ve been asking for a rematch since high school,” Fudd said, via Nick Avila of NBC Sports Bay Area. “So maybe this is our time to figure out a time and a place.”

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Fudd made history as the first rookie to win the WNBA 3-Point Contest. She scored 24 points in the first round, making four of her final five shots to qualify for the finals. She faced Portland Fire‘s Bridget Carlton, who had 29 points in the first round.

Carlton struggled in the final, scoring just 19 points. Fudd caught fire and tallied 30 points to take home the 3-Point Contest crown. Her 30 points was tied for the second-highest in WNBA history, alongside Sabrina Ionescu and Allie Quigley. Ionescu also holds the record with 37 points back in 2023.

Azzi Fudd Recalls Challenging Steph Curry in 2018

Back in 2018, Azzi Fudd is one of two female high school prospects at Steph Curry’s SC30 Select Camp. Fudd was joined by Cameron Brink, who was also the godsibling of the Golden State Warriors superstar.

At just 15 years old, Fudd competed with boys to win the 3-point shootout of the camp. She put up a fight against Curry, losing by just four points, 20-16, as per Essentially Sports.

“It was so much fun to be at that camp, to be one of the first two girls there and then to shoot against the boys,” Fudd said, via Nick Avila of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s always a little extra something when you get to beat the boys. It was a lot of fun and then to shoot against Steph was super cool.”

It will be interesting to see if Steph accepts the challenge. It’s not the first time a WNBA star has issued a challenge against the greatest shooter ever.

Steph Curry Beat Sabrina Ionescu in 2024

After scoring 37 points in the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest, Sabrina Ionescu challenged Steph Curry to a shootout. The four-time NBA champion and two-time 3-Point Contest winner accepted it, and the shootout was scheduled for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ionescu scored 26 points to put pressure on Curry, who needed to make at least three of his final five shots. He made four out of five to score 29 points and win the shootout, as per NBA.com.

It was a well-received event back then, but it has not been replicated since. Azzi Fudd might have enough star power to make it happen, though Caitlin Clark would likely break viewership records.