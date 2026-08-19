Steph Curry Seen Socially With Warriors’ Prospective Free Agent, Sparking Speculation

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry recently spent time socially with Dalen Terry, a potential free agent target of the team, fueling speculation that the Dubs may be interested in inking the former Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard.

Curry and Warriors teammate Gary Payton II watched the Golden State Valkyries game against the Dallas Wings alongside Terry on Monday, August 17. The WNBA shared video of the three together in the stands via an X post.

The Dubs missed out on LeBron James earlier this summer, who ended up with Philly and was ironically part of the reason the Sixers chose not to retain Terry for the 2026-27 season. NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported on the Warriors’ interest in Terry on August 11.

“I did hear that Dalen Terry is someone on the Warriors’ radar for a training camp invite,” Fischer explained. “He did not make the roster crunch with the Sixers after they had to make some space for LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

Dalen Terry Viable Backup Option for Warriors’ Backcourt

Terry is a career reserve with 218 games of experience on his resumé.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Arizona, Terry has averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.2 minutes per contest. He is only a 31.4 percent career shooter from the 3-point line on 1.2 attempts per game. However, Terry has connected on better than 35 percent of his attempts in each of the past two years.

If he lands with Golden State or another team for the upcoming campaign, Terry will play the season at 24 years old. Given his age and league history, Terry is likely to get a shot somewhere.

Philadelphia exercised the $2.58 million option on his contract for the new season, which was non-guaranteed, before letting him go to clear space for more accomplished veterans.

Warriors’ Best Chance to Improve Roster Involves Trading Injured Forward Jimmy Butler

As for the remainder of the Warriors’ offseason, it is unclear if Golden State will be able to make any more significant roster additions.

The best chance for the Dubs to reconfigure the roster is by trading Jimmy Butler, who is entering the final year of his deal and carries a salary of $56.8 million in 2026-27.

That type of money could potentially allow the Warriors to take on one of the top salaries in the NBA, which could mean adding another superstar alongside Curry and longtime running mate Draymond Green.

However, the number of such players available is liable to remain limited, even into the season and ahead of the trade deadline on February 11 of next year. Butler is also going to play at 37 years old and is currently rehabilitating his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in late January, both of which could complicate any deal.