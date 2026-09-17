Warriors’ Steph Curry Support NBA’s Harsh Punishment for Los Angeles Clippers

The NBA’s harsh punishment for the Los Angeles Clippers in the wake of an investigation into potential salary cap circumvention continues to draw reactions from across the basketball world.

In all, the Clippers were hit with a $30 million fine, the forfeiture of five first-round draft picks, and major suspensions for key personnel, including a one-year suspension for owner Steve Ballmer. It’s a potentially franchise-crippling punishment, especially the loss of five first-round picks, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver wanted to set an example that cap circumvention won’t be taken lightly.

Steph Curry Says NBA Punishment for Los Angeles Clippers ‘Makes Sense’

The latest notable figure to react to the punishment is Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry, who said that he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the steep penalty, which he thinks is fair given the nature of the infraction.

“I wasn’t surprised. I think the reason the investigation took as long as it did and the idea that Steve Ballmer, who I’ve gotten to know and is a great guy, is standing by the punishment,” Curry said during an appearance on CNBC. “So there’s a reason it’s all happened the way that it has. At the end of the day, Adam Silver had a job to do, and I think the punishment makes sense. And we all move forward.”

After initially considering litigation against the NBA, Ballmer has decided to accept the punishment handed down by the league.

“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner,” Ballmer said in a statement.

“We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward.”

Given the severity of the punishment, moving forward will be easier said than done for the Clippers.

Steph Curry Reiterates Desire to be ‘Lifer’ With Warriors

In the same CNBC appearance, Curry doubled down on his desire to play out his entire career as a member of the Warriors.

“I’ve always stated that I wanna be a lifer with Golden State. What we’ve built there, the fact that I get to run it back this year with Draymond and Coach Kerr,” Curry said. “All the contract stuff is this NBA thing from year to year is so crazy, things change really fast. But I do know my interest and mission to stay in Golden State and be competitive is there, and the contract stuff will take care of itself.”

Curry has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Warriors, but he’s eligible for a two-year extension with the team. It remains to be seen if he’ll sign that extension before the start of the season next month.