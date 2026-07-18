Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes Bold Lionel Messi Prediction Before World Cup Final

Stephen Curry doesn’t just have opinions on basketball. With the FIFA World Cup final set for Sunday, the Golden State Warriors star waded into soccer territory with a pick that leans heavily on one player’s legacy.

Argentina and Spain meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium with the World Cup on the line, and athletes across multiple sports have started weighing in on who walks away with the trophy. Curry’s prediction leaned entirely on Lionel Messi‘s chances of delivering back-to-back titles.

Curry Backs Argentina to Repeat

Curry sided with Argentina to defend its 2022 title, pointing to Messi as the reason he’s leaning that direction. He framed it less as a tactical read on the matchup and more as a belief that momentum and history are working in Argentina’s favor heading into Sunday.

“It’s hard to go against [Lionel] Messi,” Curry said. “It seems like faith is in their hands right now.”

Betting against Messi in a title match, especially one where he’s chasing back-to-back World Cups, isn’t a pick Curry seemed willing to make.

Curry Wasn’t Alone in His Pick

Curry isn’t alone in his pick. New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek backed Argentina too. So did Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Olympic gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee landed on Argentina as well. She originally leaned toward Spain before changing her mind.

The trend says something about Messi’s pull. Athletes across the NBA, NFL, and Olympic sports keep tying Argentina’s chances to whether Messi can deliver one more signature moment on the biggest stage.

What’s at Stake Sunday

Argentina arrives at MetLife Stadium looking to become back-to-back champions, a feat that would cement this era of the national team alongside history’s great international sides. Spain, meanwhile, is chasing its first title since 2010 and its first final appearance in 16 years.

The match kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, airing on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo.