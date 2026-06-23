List of Records Broken by Lionel Messi in Argentina’s Win vs Austria

On Monday at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Lionel Messi scored a brace to help Argentina earn a 2-0 win over Austria.

Messi continued his scoring streak to six World Cup games, dating back to four years ago in Qatar. He now has five goals in two games in this year’s tournament, with Argentina earning a spot in the knockout stages.

According to Guinness World Records on X, the Argentine superstar broke multiple World Cup records against Austria.

Messi now has the most goals in World Cup history with 18. He also has played in the most World Cup games with 28, as well as World Cup matches won by a player with 18.

And to top it off, Messi has played the most minutes in the history of the World Cup with 2,489 minutes. He has multiple chances to extend his record since Argentina has one more group stage match and if they make another run to the final.

Lionel Messi’s Post-Match Comments

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lionel Messi was asked about his thoughts on his record-breaking World Cup performance.

“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win,” Messi said, via The Associated Press. “It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead. All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates.”

Messi had a chance to score the opening goal at the eighth minute after Austria conceded a penalty. However, the soon-to-be 39-year-old star missed at the spot, kicking his shot a little bit wide.

Nevertheless, Argentina’s goal came at the 38th minute courtesy of Messi. Facundo Medina passed the ball into the box, with Thiago Almada letting the ball through for Messi to hit the wonderful goal.

“There were moments when I was really angry about missing the penalty, but I was able to make up for it,” Messi said.

The second goal happened toward the end of the game, with Messi showing hustle to get his brace. He fought off multiple defenders before beating Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

What’s Next For Lionel Messi and Argentina?

Lionel Messi and Argentina are through to the knockout stages, but they have one more group stage match on June 27 against Jordan. They will play at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

But before that final group stage match, Messi will celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday. However, it might not be the most joyous occasion since his father, Jorge Messi, recently experienced an undisclosed health issue.

Messi’s performances in his first two games at the World Cup have been nothing short of sensational and inspirational. They have a legitimate shot at becoming the first back-to-back winners since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962.