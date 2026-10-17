Steve Kerr Sends Warriors Clear Warning Ahead of Lakers Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors are set to open the 2026-27 NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.

The Warriors will start the campaign on the road at Crypto.com Arena. They won’t be at 100 percent, with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis out due to injuries.

One area of concern for the Warriors will be their defense, and head coach Steve Kerr warns his team ahead of their season opener.

Kerr Warns Warriors

Getty Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors argues a call during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on March 7, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Steve Kerr was asked about the Warriors’ defensive struggles in the first half of their preseason game against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Golden State won that game, but they had a rough first half and couldn’t contain Austin Reaves. They will have their hands full next week when Luka Doncic will be in the Lakers’ lineup.

“You can’t always expect to stay in front of guys one-on-one in this league,” Kerr said. “I mean, Austin Reaves the other night was a great example of that. I mean, he’s such a handful, and Luka, obviously, same thing. And we’ll be seeing both those guys Wednesday night. That means if your five-man shell is not connected, then you’re not going to get rim protection either, and that’s where you get into big trouble.”

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Reaves had his way against the Warriors on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points on 10-for-18 shooting. He scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half.

Doncic, on the other hand, is averaging 30.7 points per game against the Warriors in his career.

Kerr Confirms Warriors’ Roster Plans

Getty Brandon Williams #12 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of the Warriors’ opening night game, Steve Kerr seemingly confirmed the team’s final roster.

Kerr was asked about the status of Brandon Williams, Georges Niang and Charles Bassey, who are not signed to standard contracts.

The coach revealed that all three players will be on the Warriors’ roster against the Lakers next week.

“Georges and Brandon Williams are on our team,” Kerr said. “Yeah, they’re on our team opening night, and they’re in the rotation opening night. Charles, too. Yeah, Charles is a big, big part of the front court equation, especially with Kristaps (Porzingis) out. Al (Horford) being limited, Charles is important for us.”

Williams will serve as the backup point guard, while Niang and Bassey give the Warriors size amid Porzingis’ absence. Draymond Green and Al Horford are healthy, but they are expected to get off nights based on the schedule.