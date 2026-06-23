Warriors Linked to Trade Flipping No. 11 Pick for Coveted $112 Million 2-Way Wing

The Golden State Warriors‘ aspirations to improve their roster via the trade market this offseason have taken a backseat to the hoopla surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, but now that the two-time MVP has landed with the Miami Heat, other chips around the NBA will begin to fall.

One potentially intriguing development is Golden State ending up in a trade war with the Boston Celtics, who just finished second place in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, for New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN has reported that New Orleans is looking to move Murray in an attempt to jump into the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, June 23, and the Warriors own the No. 11 pick.

“The Pelicans are trying to trade Trey Murphy,” Spears told the “Willard and Dibbs Show” on 95.7 The Game. “It probably will depend on who’s sitting there at 11 when that pick comes up. And there’s probably a certain amount of players that Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver have on their list that could be attractive to their franchise. If the Warriors can get Trey Murphy, I’m all for trading that pick.”

Trey Murphy III Elite 2-Way Forward for Pelicans

Murphy entered the NBA as a 3-and-D wing in 2021 and has since turned himself into a potential All-Star.

He has averaged north of 21 points in each of the past two seasons, putting up career-highs of 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2025-26. Murphy is also a career 38.2 percent shooter from behind the 3-point line on 6.7 attempts per game.

The 26-year-old small forward stands at six-feet, eight-inches tall and has a seven-foot wing span that helps him operate as one of the more versatile and rangy perimeter defenders in the league.

Murphy is under contract for the next three seasons on a four-year deal worth a total of $112 million.

Celtics Interested in Trey Murphy After Failing to Trade Jaylen Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Meanwhile, Boston failed in its attempt to flip second-team All-NBA player Jaylen Brown for Antetokounmpo, which has put the Celtics in a difficult position with regards to the 10-time veteran and former NBA Finals MVP.

Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports predicted on Monday night that he expects Boston to pursue Murphy, while Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Tuesday morning that multiple teams across the league are putting together proposals for Brown and a bidding war may be fast incoming.

“I would expect, from my conversations with people around the league, that Boston is going to continue trying to trade Jaylen Brown,” O’Connor said, per Nick Cattles. “Giannis was simply Plan A. What is Plan B? I don’t know exactly. I would think that Boston is in on Trey Murphy.”

Boston should be able to do considerably better than Murphy in any trade featuring Brown, as the latter just finished sixth in MVP voting coming off the most productive statistical season of his career. As such, the Warriors’ intentions for Murphy could now be insulated given the spike in interest for Brown around the NBA.