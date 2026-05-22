Golden State Warriors Urged To Target Thunder Forward in Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are expected to have a busy offseason, especially after bringing back Steve Kerr as head coach. The Warriors were recently urged to take a chance at an Oklahoma City Thunder forward who has not played much in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Following a report by ESPN’s Anthony Slater about the Warriors’ plans this summer, Peter O’Keefe of Blue Man Hoop suggested Aaron Wiggins of the Thunder. Wiggins falls into the category of a player not in the early stages of his career or a veteran on the same range as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

“With the contract extensions of (Jalen) Williams and Chet Holmgren kicking in next season, you’d think Wiggins may be gettable fairly cheaply if a team like the Warriors are willing to take his $8.4 million salary off the Thunder’s books,” O’Keefe wrote.

The FanSided analyst added, “Considering OKC also have only one available roster spot and currently three picks at next month’s NBA draft, they may also be happy to move on from Wiggins to accommodate for a cheaper and younger player with more upside.”

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Wiggins can play multiple positions, which fits Steve Kerr’s system. He’s capable of shooting the ball and being a really good perimeter defender. He has embraced his role with the Thunder, though his minutes dwindled down in the postseason in favor of Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain.

List of Targets for Golden State Warriors Revealed

With how the Golden State Warriors are set to approach free agency this offseason, Mack Baltes of Warriors Wire on USA Today shared his prospective list of potential targets.

Some of the names mentioned were Quentin Grimes, Luke Kennard, Norman Powell, Rui Hachimura, John Collins and Robert Williams III.

The Warriors will also have to address Draymond Green’s contract. He can opt out to become a free agent, though Steve Kerr’s return meant that he’s likely staying.

Steph Curry is due for a contract extension, possibly aligning with Kerr’s two-year deal. Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton are expected to be free agents, while the team needs to add depth as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody continue to recover from their respective knee injuries.

Warriors GM on Replacing Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody set to miss the majority of next season, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. will have his hands full in trying to find the right personnel for the positions and situation.

“We’ll always look to add athletically — length, size, skill, all those things,” Dunleavy said, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “But, watching the playoffs, you learn a lot. You see the teams where they’re at, where you need to go, and it’s good to see.”

Gui Santos had already stepped up in the second half of the season and was rewarded with a new contract.