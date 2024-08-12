Proposed Warriors Trade Would Move Moody & Wiggins for 3-Time All-Star

The Golden State Warriors front office had even more pressure put on them to put together a championship-level roster after the Olympics. Stephen Curry showed that he’s still one of the best players in the world, scoring a combined 60 points in the last two games of the Olympics.
After finishing 10th in the Western Conference and losing in the Play-In Tournament, the Warriors only got better on the margins during the offseason. They lost Klay Thompson and added Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. Those three players are all valuable professionals, but the Warriors lack star power.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade to help them land another All-Star caliber player. Swartz put together a three-team trade involving the Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Portland Trail Blazers.
Warriors would get: Khris Middleton
Bucks would get: Jerami Grant
Trail Blazers would get: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody
“Khris Middleton is a better all-around player than Jerami Grant, but he’s also struggled to stay healthy in recent years and had arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles this offseason,” Swartz wrote on August 12. “If the Bucks have any hesitations about Middleton’s ability to stay on the court, swapping him for Grant (who’s also two years younger) makes sense…
“The Warriors are essentially swapping Andrew Wiggins for Middleton here, as Moody may not even play much this upcoming season with the additions of Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton combined with Brandin Podziemski entering the starting lineup full-time.”
Why This Trade Doesn’t Make Sense for the Bucks
Adding Middleton would improve the Golden State Warriors, but the Milwaukee Bucks don’t have much of a reason to trade him unless they’re getting someone back who’s clearly a better player.
When Middleton is at his best, despite the injury concerns, he’s a three-time All-Star who can put up 20-plus point seasons efficiently. Only playing in 55 games this year, Middleton still had an impressive playoff series while Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined due to a left calf strain.
Middleton averaged 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He shot 48.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range.
If the Bucks were to trade Middleton, moving him for Grant, who’s also dealt with his fair share of injuries, would be questionable. Over the past four years, he’s played in 218 games, while Middleton has played in 222.
Warriors Would Be Taking a Risk
While there are positives to Middleton’s game, the injury concerns are warranted, especially for a team like the Golden State Warriors, who might only have a few years left of contending with Curry being 36.
Wiggins had tough injury luck for parts of his career. However, he’s managed to stay on the court for much of the past four years, appearing in at least 71 games in three of the last four seasons.
Although his offensive production hasn’t matched Middleton’s, Wiggins is still a high-level defender who played a big part in the Warriors’ championship run in 2021-22. He was Jayson Tatum’s primary defender in that final.
If the Warriors were to make this trade, there would be risk involved, but Middleton would be a positive addition as a player.
