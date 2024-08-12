Proposed Warriors Trade Would Move Moody & Wiggins for 3-Time All-Star

The Golden State Warriors front office had even more pressure put on them to put together a championship-level roster after the Olympics. Stephen Curry showed that he’s still one of the best players in the world, scoring a combined 60 points in the last two games of the Olympics.

After finishing 10th in the Western Conference and losing in the Play-In Tournament, the Warriors only got better on the margins during the offseason. They lost Klay Thompson and added Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson. Those three players are all valuable professionals, but the Warriors lack star power.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade to help them land another All-Star caliber player. Swartz put together a three-team trade involving the Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Warriors would get: Khris Middleton

Bucks would get: Jerami Grant

Trail Blazers would get: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody

“Khris Middleton is a better all-around player than Jerami Grant, but he’s also struggled to stay healthy in recent years and had arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles this offseason,” Swartz wrote on August 12. “If the Bucks have any hesitations about Middleton’s ability to stay on the court, swapping him for Grant (who’s also two years younger) makes sense…