Warriors Rookie Issues Concerning Update After Getting Drafted

The Golden State Warriors have made it clear that they are intent on continuing to try and build a championship contender around Stephen Curry, even as he approaches the end of his career. However, the front office also has an eye towards the future, which is why the team’s decision to select Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft was so important.

After helping the Michigan Wolverines win a National Championship last season, Lendeborg ended up becoming a lottery pick for the Warriors. So far, he’s been one of the standout performers of the NBA’s Summer League action, but according to the man himself, the transition to the pros is already taking a toll on him.

Yaxel Lendeborg Gets Real on Transitioning to the NBA

Lendeborg spent three years playing basketball at juco before he transferred to the UAB Blazers. After two seasons there, Lendeborg found his way to Michigan, where he turned himself into a de facto first-round prospect. Injury concerns do linger around Lendeborg, but that didn’t stop the Dubs from investing a lottery pick on him.

So far, Lendeborg has looked to be well worth the selection. In four games of Summer League action, Lendeborg is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field (including an otherworldly 61.9% from behind the arc). It’s tough to put too much weight into Summer League games, but Lendeborg looks like the real deal.

Behind the scenes, though, things haven’t necessarily been as easy for Lendeborg, as he was forced to take an extended break from basketball activities in an effort to get healthy for the upcoming season. That has resulted in a tougher-than-expected transition to the NBA, as Lendeborg admitted that Golden State is throwing him through the wringer early on.

“I’m trying to change my sleep. I’m trying to eat better. It’s not working, man,” Lendeborg admitted when speaking to reporters recently. “Maybe I just took too long of a break, because I’ve never felt this winded in my life. I don’t know if it’s the strain of the scheduling here or just me being out of shape, but once I get back in shape, I know I’ll be good.”

Should the Warriors Be Concerned About Yaxel Lendeborg’s Conditioning?

It’s almost tough to believe what Lendeborg is saying given how well he has performed in the Warriors’ Summer League action. Getting back into basketball shape has been a taxing process for the first-round rookie, though, and while no problems have bubbled to the surface yet, it is a bit concerning to hear Lendeborg be so open about his conditioning woes this early in the team’s preparation for the new season.

And yet, that is why it’s tough to get too worried about Lendeborg. It’s only July, meaning he still has several months to get himself back up to speed. Golden State will surely keep a close eye on him moving forward, especially since he’s working his way back from an injury, but once the start of the season rolls around, Lendeborg should be ready to go for his new team.