Warriors Rookie Makes LeBron James Recruiting Pitch

The Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly the frontrunner for LeBron James anymore, but they remain in the hunt for his services as free agency rolls on. Several other teams are making their own pitches to James, but you can make an argument that pairing him up alongside Stephen Curry is the most enticing proposition that he has on the table.

Of course, Curry isn’t the only draw when it comes to playing for Golden State. Guys like head coach Steve Kerr and disruptive forward Draymond Green are still in town, but the newest addition to the team is rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. At this point, Lendeborg knows he isn’t the main draw for James when it comes to joining the Dubs, but that didn’t stop him from recently attempting to recruit the future Hall of Famer to town.

Yaxel Lendeborg Makes His Free Agency Pitch to LeBron James

After missing the playoffs entirely, the Warriors wound up with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which they used to select Lendeborg. After spending three years playing at juco, Lendeborg transferred to the UAB Blazers, which is where he played for two years. Lendeborg really put himself on the map during his lone season with the Michigan Wolverines, as he helped them win the 2026 National Championship.

While he put up some big numbers for Michigan (15.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.2 APG, 51.5 FG%), Lendeborg is going to have to quickly transition to the pros. Not only are expectations high for him, given that he was a lottery pick, but he is joining a team that is looking to do whatever it can to maximize Curry’s championship window.

Adding a guy like James in free agency could be just what Golden State needs in order to get itself over the hump. Like many other players on the Dubs, Lendeborg would love to see James come to town. However, he knows he isn’t the main draw for him at this point, which is why he decided to build his pitch for the Los Angeles Lakers star around Curry and Green.

“I know you don’t like rookies that much, but I’m not the average rookie,” Lendeborg said via Bleacher Report. “I would love to learn under you. If you’re looking to play with the greatest shooter of all time and a close friend of yours, Draymond, it would be great to come to the Warriors, and we’ll be glad to have you.”

Could the Warriors Actually Sign LeBron James?

Golden State’s initial offseason plan was bolder, as it wanted to sign James and reunite him with his former Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis. However, the Washington Wizards don’t have any desire to trade Davis, which has led the Warriors to focus solely on pursuing James. At this point in time, though, it seems that teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers are leading the pack.

As Lendeborg outlined, though, the Warriors have a compelling pitch when it comes to their quest to sign James. That may ultimately not be enough, though, which would shine a bigger spotlight on the talented rookie right out of the gate. So much of Golden State’s future revolves around James’ free agent decision, which is why his status will be worth watching until he finally reveals what his plans for the 2026-27 campaign are.