10 High-Powered NBA Wives

Many top-tier NBA players are backed by equally distinctive wives.

Beyond having their husbands’ ears, some NBA wives have carved out their own powerful names for themselves.

In fact, the history of the NBA is littered with famed, high-powered wives, from TV personality Larsa Pippen to model Yvette Prieto.

Here are 10 of the most high-powered wives of current NBA players:

10. Mariah Antetokounmpo

The wife of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Antetokounmpo met her beau in 2014 and they now have three children together. They married in September 2024. A former volleyball player at her alma mater Rice University, Mariah launched her own fashion and apparel brand, appropriately named “Sincerely, Mariah,” in 2021. She also works to support the Milwaukee Diaper Mission and helped the organization gain support from the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, which the family established in 2022.

9. Jada Paul

Twelve-time NBA All Star point guard Chris Paul and his wife met when the pair were in high school in the early 2000s, and they’ve stayed together for the more than two decades since. They have two children together, born in 2009 and 2012, and Jada co-founded the charitable organization the Chris Paul Family Foundation. She also launched Curated by Alexis P, her own collection of organizing products including planners and journals.

8. Daniela Rajic

Daniela Rajic is the wife of injury-prone nine-time All Star Paul George. The two met in 2017 and married in 2022 and have three children. Rajic, an entrepreneur, worked with a friend to launch a swimwear line, Nude Swim, in 2020, and later an online boutique, Luxe Picks, to sell the brand.

7. Jasmine Winton

Aside from being the wife of Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, Jasmine Winton has forged her own career in advertising and marketing, currently working as a senior customer success manager with LG Ads, a digital ad technology company. She’s also a licensed real estate broker and “real estate enthusiast” in Illinois, according to LinkedIn. The pair married in 2022.

6. Lauren Holiday

Perhaps the bearer of the most impressive sporting accomplishments of all the NBA wives, Lauren Holiday is a two-time Olympic gold medalist soccer player and winner of the FIFA World Cup in 2015. She met husband Jrue Holiday in 2008 while at UCLA, getting married in 2013 and have two children, born in 2016 and 2020. Lauren Holiday works with the athlete advisory group at Avenue Capital Group, and she and Jrue were honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award in 2023 “for their work uplifting Black and Brown communities … through their JLH Social Impact Fund,” according to ESPN.

5. Shelby Young

Trae Young and wife Shelby Young met at the University of Oklahoma in 2017, where she was a cheerleader studying communication and media. The couple married six years later in June 2023 and now have two kids. Shelby has a strong social media following, amassing over 47,000 followers on Instagram, and was part of the founding of the Young Family Athletic Center, a sporting facility in Norman, Oklahoma. The couple also supports the Atlanta community, helping nonprofit organizations in the area collect and distribute food to people in need around Thanksgiving 2024.

4. Amelia Vega

Amelia Vega is the wife of five-time All Star and Boston Celtics center Al Horford but rose to prominence as the winner of Miss Universe in 2003, becoming the first Dominican woman to do so (Horford is also Dominican). She is also the tallest woman to win, clocking in at an impressive 6-foot-2. She’s also a singer, releasing music in 2010 and 2011, an actor and an author.

3. McKenzie Caldwell-Pope

The wife of the Orlando Magic guard and two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope has a business marketing degree and is known for being a fashion influencer and Instagram model with more than 85,000 followers. She has four children with her husband, with another due in December 2024.

2. Savannah James

The wife of the eponymous LeBron James, Savannah James and the “King” have been together since high school, eventually tying the knot in 2013. The couple have three children together, including now Los Angeles Lakers role player Bronny James. Although she avoids the spotlight, she still maintains a significant presence and influence, including running her mentorship program, Women of Our Future, in Akron, Ohio, and serving other nonprofit organizations in the state. She also opened a juice shop in Miami when her husband was playing with the Heat, and the pair launched a furniture line, Home Court by LeBron James, with American Signature. She currently hosts the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast with friend and Crown & Conquer creative agency founder April McDaniel.

1. Ayesha Curry

The famed wife of four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry has become a star of the food and hospitality industry. Following a short, two-season run of her show “Ayesha’s Homemade” on Food Network, she published a cookbook and later served as a host on “The Great American Baking Show.” Over the years she’s also launched an olive oil brand, multiple restaurants and retail stores, and a meal-kit delivery service. She also owns the Sweet July brand, which includes a lifestyle magazine, store, product line, and eventually skincare line and café. And she has several acting credits to her name.