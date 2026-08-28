Proposed NBA Trade Lands 76ers Kevin Durant for Joel Embiid in 3-Player Deal

Could the Houston Rockets use a major change … again? It has only been one year since one of the biggest trades in franchise history.

That deal sent Kevin Durant, a 16-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA performer, to Houston from the Phoenix Suns, ending Durant’s two-year run in the desert.

A lot can be said about how the Rockets look in Year 1 with Durant, some good and certainly some bad. But the Rockets are pivoting to the 2026-27 season and have put together a notable offseason.

“Some shine has come off the Rockets because of their dispiriting playoff defeat against the short-handed Lakers, but they enjoyed another solid offseason, nonetheless. Losing three second-round picks to dump Dorian Finney-Smith’s contract hurts, but Houston doubled down on its defensive identity by adding Smart and re-signing Eason on team-friendly deals; Eason’s five-year, $81.5 million deal as a restricted free agent is one of the best value contracts of the summer,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote.

Would Rockets Be Better Off Without Kevin Durant and With his 76ers Superstar?

It feels like every couple of offseasons we see a groundbreaking change late in the summer.

Could Durant be out the door in Houston?

Durant, 37, is still, at least his production says he is. But the Rockets showed they were arguably better at this time last year coming off a first round loss to the Golden State Warriors.

One name to keep an eye on is 76ers big man Joel Embiid. With all the talent the Sixers have added this summer, there is only one problem: there are plenty of guys who need the basketball, and last we checked, there is only one of those. If Philadelphia looks to move on from Embiid, could we see a blockbuster trade involving two former NBA MVP winners? Here’s a trade that might happen.

Rockets receive: Joel Embiid and second round picks in 2027 and 2032

Sixers receive: Kevin Durant and Clint Capela

In this fun, hypothetical scenario, the Rockets form perhaps the best frontcourt in the league with Embiid, Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, while the Sixers pick up a superstar who likely fits much better alongside Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James.

Would Houston Improve With Embiid?

If the Rockets get multiple healthy seasons out of Embiid, and the multiple rising, young players on the roster continue emerging, Houston could not only get better with Embiid but become a force in the West.

There is an argument to be made that Durant’s arrival slowed some of the growth of Houston’s young players, because Durant is a positionless forward who has the basketball in his hands quite a lot.

With Embiid, the likes of Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun would go back to playing the style they started to perfect in the 2024-25 season, a year that ended in a road Game 7 to Steph Curry and co.

Embiid is five years younger than Durant, which could extend the Rockets’ potential title contention window.

For now, all signs point to Durant remaining in Houston, with the Rockets looking forward to having a healthier roster next season. But if things don’t pick up as the midseason trade deadline approaches, well, we know Durant is no stranger to getting moved during the season.