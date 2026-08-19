Houston Rockets Guard Officially Leaves NBA After 8 Seasons

On Thursday, former Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday has officially left the NBA after eight seasons.

Holiday, who was an unrestricted free agent this summer, decided to play overseas and sign with Maxima Roma of the Lega Basket Serie A in Italy.

Here’s the official announcement by the club:

“Maxima Roma announces the signing of Aaron Shawn Holiday from the Houston Rockets. A talented, athletic, and reliable point guard, Holiday’s three-point shooting, aggressive approach to the rim, and tenacious defense are his key strengths. A complete and modern player, he brings speed, exceptional scoring ability, and proven, solid leadership to the team, making him an invaluable addition to the team.”

Maxima Roma also called Holiday one of the top free agents in the NBA and was coveted by several teams. They play in the EuroCup competition, not in the EuroLeague.

The 29-year-old guard joins a couple of fellow former NBA players on the roster, Matt Ryan and Xavier Moon.

Ryan played four seasons in the NBA and was famously known for his 12-game stint for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 campaign.

Moon, meanwhile, spent three years in the NBA, and all for the Los Angeles Clippers, from 2021 to 2024.

Aaron Holiday’s NBA Career

After three seasons with the UCLA Bruins, Aaron Holiday entered the 2018 NBA draft. The Indiana Pacers selected him 23rd overall.

Holiday spent three seasons with the Pacers before getting traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2021. He split the 2021-22 season between the Wizards and Phoenix Suns.

In the 2022 offseason, Holiday was a free agent and signed with the Atlanta Hawks. He lasted just one season in Atlanta before entering free agency again.

Luckily for Holiday, he was able to carve out a role for the Houston Rockets over the past three seasons. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 197 games.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Holiday has an NBA out clause in his contract with Maxima Roma. He will be able to sign with an NBA team that meets the condition of his buyout with the Italian club.

Aaron Holiday on Playing for Maxima Roma

Here is Aaron Holiday’s statement after signing for Maxima Roma:

“I am extremely proud to join Maxima Roma and take on my first challenge in European basketball. For me and my family, this represents an important step and an exciting opportunity, as I immediately sensed the club’s great faith and the serious ambition behind this project. Having played at the highest level in the NBA drives me to want to bring that winning mentality, leadership, and intensity here every single day.”

Holiday also wants to bring trophies to the club, aiming to win the league and the EuroCup this upcoming season.