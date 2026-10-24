Amen Thompson Stuns Victor Wembanyama With Game-Winning Block in Rockets Thriller

Amen Thompson made one of the most insane plays in the Rockets’ 104-100 victory. With one final play for the chance to tie or take the lead, 7’4 Victor Wembanyama got the ball in the post. Guarded by the smaller Thompson, Wembanyama backed him down, turned right, and went for the layup. The athletic Thompson leaped up and sent the shot away, causing the Spurs to foul.

Amen Thompson Vs Victor Wembanyama

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -OCTOBER 23: Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs shots over Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets in the second half at Moody Center on October 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

If you saw Thompson on Wembanyama in the post, you’d probably think that it was an easy basket. Even as good a defender as Thompson is, Wembanyama is 7’4, it’s an easy layup. Thompson had other plans, he was determined to not get scored on. His elite athleticism was able to make up the difference in height.

There were no other thoughts by the Spurs other than going in the post. They thought they had an easy layup, but Thompson made them regret that decision. He is an ultra-competitor and was not going to back down from the challenge. He showed why he is one of the premier defenders in this league.

The amount of trust that coach Ime Udoka showed by putting Thompson on Wembanyama is huge. That type of trust gives a player like that all the confidence in the world to make that play. The best defenders are supposed to be guarding the best players, even if it’s a huge size mismatch.

Houston Looks Better

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – OCTOBER 23: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets goes through drills before their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center on October 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

What makes the block even better was Thompson’s overall performance on both ends. He finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while shooting 9/15 and making one of his two three-point attempts. He was having a very good game offensively and defensively leading up to the block.

The block shows Houston’s ability to win close games, whether it’s having to do it on offense or on defense. The celebration after the block showed how connected the team is right now. This was a crucial play that could give a team like the Rockets even more confidence moving forward.

This showed how lethal the Rockets are on both sides. They have good defenders at every position, and they have players who know how to score. This was a defensive battle, hence the low-scoring game. A defensive battle that ended with a huge defensive play by Thompson. This defensive play will be shown all over for a long time.

The Rivalry That Never Fails

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center on October 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

A rivalry like the Spurs vs. the Rockets is always going to have crazy plays and crazy endings. This was another example of that. Every time a lead grew, the team that was down would make a run. Every time it looks like one team is going to win, they end up in a tie game or down. This is a must-watch matchup every time.

It’s amazing how many wild endings we have gotten from this rivalry. How many plays or moments are remembered from this game? Now, Thompson’s block is going to be one of those plays that everyone remembers. He stood up to the challenge of guarding 7’4 Wembanyama on the final play of the game, and he conquered that challenge.