Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks traded words with less than a minute left in the Houston Rockets’ 116-104 win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Play continued around them at Toyota Center until officials stepped in. Afterward, Durant said he respected Brooks for taking up the issue with him on the court. He also addressed what he would do if an exchange went beyond words.

“I don’t mind if somebody got a grievance with me,” Durant said, via Rocket Fuel. “I don’t mind addressing it right there in the moment… I said some things that he probably didn’t like, and he addressed it right there. And I can respect that as a man. And it didn’t get farther than that. But if it does get farther than that, I’ll be ready for that, too.”

Dillon Brooks gives his side after second technical

The officials called a technical foul on each player, Yahoo reports. Brooks already had one from an earlier run-in with Fred VanVleet in the fourth quarter, so the second ended his night. It was his second ejection of the season, the most in the league.

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“Just competition,” Brooks said, via Duane Rankin. “It’s just a battle of will. I think he started out well. So he felt like he could say a couple of things to me. It’s just the competitive nature coming out. We both have it.”

The two players switched teams in the same deal. Brooks played for Houston from 2023 to 2025 before the Rockets sent him to Phoenix in the trade that brought Durant to Houston. Brooks also publicly backed Suns owner Mat Ishbia after Durant responded to Ishbia’s comments about regretting the 2023 deal for Durant. Brooks thanked Ishbia for “cleaning up that stench” in the locker room before he joined Phoenix. After Wednesday’s game, Brooks pointed to Durant’s strong start when explaining how the exchange unfolded.

Kevin Durant reaches 33,000 career points in Rockets win

Durant scored 11 points in the opening quarter and hit the 33,000-point mark on a 3-pointer with 46.3 seconds left before halftime, BasketNews reports. He needed 14 points entering the game. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are the only other NBA players to reach that total.

“It’s cool. I try not to make it about myself in there. I understand that it’s rare to hit these type of accomplishments and I don’t ever want to undersell it, but we’re playing a team game and it’s not about me most of the time,” Durant told reporters. “So that’s why I love my teammates who take a minute to celebrate anybody on individual accomplishments.”

Durant pointed to the way Houston’s players celebrate each other’s milestones. He brought up Alperen Sengun’s triple-double from the same game as an example and said the Rockets had been doing that since he arrived.

Durant finished with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Brooks scored 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting and added six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Phoenix fell to 9-8 with the loss. The Rockets improved to 14-5 and will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.