Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets star and NBA future Hall of Famer, jumped into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ uproar Thanksgiving morning with a joke aimed at coach Mike McCarthy.

“Happy Thanksgiving, hiring an ice cream sandwich assistant for the day, great idea Mike,” Durant wrote in his Thursday morning social media post.

The “Mike” in question is McCarthy, and the joke traces back to Wednesday, when a snack-delivery detail surfaced amid his public split with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Mike McCarthy’s Steelers Ice Cream Sandwich Fiasco

Benched ahead of Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and criticized his coach.

“Mike came in late, sat down and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rodgers said of one quarterback meeting, as quoted by ESPN, which reported that Pittsburgh waived him shortly after the interview.

Rodgers also alleged that McCarthy sometimes skipped film study and said “One, two, three, Packers” at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Eva Geitheim of Sports Illustrated. McCarthy, who formerly coached the Green Bay Packers, later called the halftime slip an “embarrassing moment,” ESPN reported. The turmoil hit with McCarthy in his first season as Pittsburgh’s coach and the team holding a 6-4 record.

Then came dessert.

“McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand,” read a text that former Steelers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said came from a current player. “MAN WHAT 🤣🤣🤣,” Fehoko added in his own Wednesday post.

“FWIW: I asked several #Steelers players if Mike McCarthy really does have an ice cream sandwich assistant, and they all confirmed: yes, it’s true. 🍦,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a follow-up post.

Neither man identified his sources. The assistant’s other duties and the frequency of McCarthy’s frozen treat requests remained unknown as of Wednesday evening.

Kevin Durant’s Viral Posts and McCarthy Connection

Durant’s history of topical and comical posting goes back years.

“Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water…#random,” he posted in 2011 while playing for Oklahoma City, misspelling actor Scarlett Johansson’s name. He later stood by it on Bill Simmons’ podcast, according to theScore.

Not every episode was played for laughs. In 2017, after posting third-person replies from his own account that criticized the Oklahoma City Thunder, his former team, and coach Billy Donovan, Durant apologized. “That was childish. That was idiotic,” he said, as quoted by CBS Sports. Burner-account allegations involving criticism of Rockets teammates surfaced in February, and Durant neither directly admitted nor denied them.

Durant has also made himself the punchline.

“Y’all keep bringing up my legs … might be time to address it with @cerave? #ad,” Durant wrote in January, turning jokes about his dry skin into a promotion for the skin care brand. As for answering trolls, “That’s like my coffee in the morning,” Durant said on Netflix’s “Starting 5,” as quoted by The Big Lead.

Does Durant have any other connection to McCarthy’s story? No, but there’s a football rivalry. Durant is a devoted fan of the Washington Commanders, and McCarthy coached the rival Dallas Cowboys for five seasons before leaving in 2025.

“The Cowboys, easily. I just don’t like them,” Durant said during McCarthy’s Dallas tenure, when asked which NFL team he’d relegate. He didn’t mention McCarthy in that answer.

There’s a frozen-treat footnote, too. In 2014, Durant took an equity stake in Orange Leaf, an Oklahoma City-based frozen yogurt chain, as part of an endorsement deal. Whether he still holds that stake is uncertain.

That business tie involved a different type of frozen dessert, and nothing in the reporting reviewed links it to McCarthy or the Steelers.