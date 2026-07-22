Rockets’ Kevin Durant Called Out by Former Teammate After Viral Offseason Move

The Houston Rockets offseason hasn’t been particularly busy, but there is an undercurrent of tension surrounding the team right now that is palpable. The team has been linked to big moves, but right now, it seems intent on running back its team from last year, with the legendary Kevin Durant leading the way.

Durant’s first year with the Rockets was more of the same for him from an individual perspective, but behind the scenes, questions loomed about his long-term fit with the team. As he prepares for the 2026-27 campaign, Durant was seen working out alongside Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, rather than his own Houston teammates. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for him to get called out, with one of his former teammates, Kendrick Perkins, stepping up to the plate.

Kendrick Perkins Puts Kevin Durant on Blast

In his age-37 season, Durant proved that he still is one of the best players in the league. Despite making the move to a new team, Durant immediately found his footing with the Rockets, as he averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field. That earned Durant the 16th All-Star selection of his career and a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.

Things weren’t always smooth for Durant, though, as the offense didn’t always operate at an efficient level during his time on the court. It certainly didn’t help that the team’s top facilitator, Fred VanVleet, missed the entire season with a torn ACL, but Durant’s fit alongside guys like Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith wasn’t exactly natural.

Add in the fact that some messages that were allegedly written by Durant about his new teammates leaked online midway through the season, and his future with the team came into question after just one year. Now, he’s opting to work out with his opponents rather than his own teammates. Perkins admitted that while he appreciates Durant mentoring Banchero, he would rather see him putting in the work alongside his own teammates.

“I’ve been seeing a video that’s been circulating around the internet of KD working out with Paolo Banchero, and I appreciate the mentorship,” Perkins said on “NBA Today.” “But that mentorship needs to be going towards the guys that he’s actually going to be on the floor with this upcoming season. I wanna see videos of KD in the lab with Jabari Smith. I wanna see videos of Sengun and Kevin Durant working out. That’s what I wanna see.”

Do the Rockets Have a Kevin Durant Problem?

Drama simply seems to follow Durant wherever he goes, with the Rockets becoming his latest victim. Things could work out better for this team in the second year of the Durant era, but it seems like there is a real divide between Durant and some of his teammates. The lack of on-court chemistry between this group was noticeable last year, and it’s fair to wonder if that will continue to be an issue moving forward.

It’s tough to get too bent out of shape by this simple clip, but Perkins raises a fair point, and it’s one that should at least be somewhat concerning for Houston as it prepares for the 2026-27 campaign. The hope is that this team will jell together in a way it was unable to last season, but Durant’s questionable track record of collaboration during his previous stops makes this a situation worth keeping tabs on.