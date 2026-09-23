Is Kevin Durant Gay? Here’s What’s Real About Rockets Star

Kevin Durant is suddenly the subject of a rumor asking whether the Houston Rockets star is gay.

There is no credible reporting or public statement from Durant supporting a viral claim that he has come out as gay. The searches instead appear to have been triggered by a highly engaged Facebook post making that assertion without providing a source.

The post, from a page called Basketball Breakdown, claimed Durant “has come out as gay” and described him as the third active NBA player to do so after Karl-Anthony Towns and Chet Holmgren.

As of September 23, the post had approximately 12,600 reactions, 2,500 comments and 1,000 shares roughly 17 hours after publication.

That reach appears to have sent plenty of readers looking for confirmation.

Is Kevin Durant Gay? There is No Real Reporting to Back This Up

The timing and wording point toward the viral Facebook post as the likely catalyst leaving viewers confused.

What is missing is more important.

Heavy could find no announcement from Durant, the Houston Rockets or the NBA supporting the Facebook post’s claim, nor credible news reporting that Durant had made such an announcement.

Durant was very much in the news immediately before the rumor began circulating. He spoke at Houston’s media day on September 22, with the NBA publishing his press conference in full. His comments generated additional coverage after he was asked about controversies surrounding the WNBA and dismissed much of the outside political discussion as “noise.”

None of that amounts to an announcement about Durant’s sexual orientation.

Kevin Durant Claim Resembles Earlier Chet Holmgren Hoax

There is another reason for skepticism: one of the names invoked in the Facebook post has already been at the center of an almost identical viral rumor.

Heavy reported in February that a post claiming Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren had “come out as gay” was not backed by credible reporting and originated from an account that identified itself as satire.

The false Holmgren claim spread widely enough that other outlets also published fact checks after fans began questioning whether it was legitimate.

The Durant Facebook post specifically invokes Holmgren while presenting its own unsupported claim as another entry in the same supposed sequence.

That does not establish who originally created the Durant rumor. It does provide important context for readers encountering it.

What Kevin Durant Actually Said at Rockets Media Day

Durant’s real September 22 comments centered on the upcoming NBA season, his workload and the WNBA.

Asked about political controversy surrounding women’s basketball, Durant said the WNBA was “flourishing” and pointed to its players’ visibility, earning power and growing individual brands. He said he cared more about “pushing the league forward” than the surrounding political arguments.

The NBA lists Durant as 37 years old, with his 38th birthday coming September 29. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for Houston last season.

For now, the unusual trend surrounding Durant appears to tell a story about how quickly an unsupported social-media claim can create a life of its own, not about an announcement from Durant himself.