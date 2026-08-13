Kevin Durant Pens Heartfelt Tribute After Russell Westbrook’s Retirement

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant wrote a heartfelt tribute to Russell Westbrook on Thursday after his longtime teammate announced his retirement.

Durant and Westbrook spent eight seasons together with the Oklahoma City Thunder and helped define an exciting era of NBA hoops. During his emotional farewell to his fellow MVP winner and scoring champion, Durant reflected fondly upon the bond and journey the two NBA icons share.

Durant Bids Emotional Farewell to Westbrook

On Thursday, Durant wrote a lengthy message on social media recalling Westbrook’s tenacity, work ethic and influence.

The full transcript of his heartfelt tribute is as follows:

“I remember asking assistant coach Mo Cheeks, what’s harder to do? Workout after practice or before?? I only asked cuz by time I would get to the gym, Russ was already done in the morning and I usually got mine in after practice. Mo like, ‘coming in before practice is probably harder.’ Since then, it’s been my routine.”

“A lot of people looked at the emotions on the court and thought Russ was loud. Nah, to me, he was quiet and methodical. He led by example, and once the lights were bright, he let everything out and experienced pure freedom. It was inspiring as his teammate. Everywhere I went, I saw it inspire people from all walks of life. Crazy thing is, he didn’t say much; he just showed up. For 18 years.”

Durant continued by wishing Westbrook well in his post-retirement life.

“This basketball life is sacred to us as professionals; what we put into that court means everything. Some of us wish we could go back and do things with a little more intent. Some can just wipe their hands and be satisfied with the time spent. Who u gonna be? We know what zero was on. Keep inspiring in the next phase of life, champ.”

Durant Reflects Fondly on OKC Tenure

“I don’t care what happens, can’t erase what it was. The first YNs, finals run in our early 20s, All-Star games, seeing each other get injured and bounce back, the bus rides, plane rides, card games, jokes and arguments, the whole thing, memorable!!”

Durant concluded, “To the whole Westbrook family, Nina, the kids, mama Westbrook, big Russ, Ray, Donnell, everybody from Luezinger High and UCLA and many more that I’m forgettin, much love and Congratulations on an iconic career.”

Russell Westbrook is Eligible for the HOF in 2029

As Durant pointed out, Westbrook’s legacy can never be understated or diminished.

Westbrook is one of the most decorated stars in NBA history and will be remembered by his immense passion and production on the floor.

During his storied NBA career, Westbrook earned nine All-Star and All-NBA selections. The dynamic guard was a two-time scoring champion and a three-time assists champion.

Westbrook has an NBA-record 209 triple-doubles. In those 209 such games, his teams had a cumulative record of 153-56.

Westbrook was named the 2016-17 NBA Most Valuable Player. He is also a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.