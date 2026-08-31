Knicks Proposed to Trade for Kevin Durant in Blockbuster 6-Player NBA Deal

Last season was supposed to be the breakthrough year for the Houston Rockets. After finishing near the top of the Western Conference and witnessing the rise of multiple young players, adding future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant to the mix was only supposed to take the Rockets from a playoff team to a NBA championship contender.

That didn’t happen, though.

The Rockets were solid, finishing with 52 wins in a season that saw two major pieces out of the rotation. But there was something about this Houston team that felt off. Maybe it was Durant burner account situation, maybe it was the slight lack of internal development, maybe it was the injuries.

This summer, Durant, yet again, has been a subject of NBA trade rumors, with reporting even linking Durant to the Detroit Pistons. The Rockets may or may not look to move Durant in the near future, but there’s no denying that there are paths for Houston to improve by, yes, trading Durant, their 16-time All-Star.

Hypothetical Trade: Rockets Unload Kevin Durant to Knicks in Three-Team Blockbuster

Most fans would hate to see the defending NBA champs get better, let alone add one of the league’s top flight performers. But as wild as it may seem, there is a way the Rockets can trade Durant to the champs and arguably get better. Better as in getting back to what they started in the 2024-25 season and picking up pieces that could work better around franchise cornerstones Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.

Here’s a three-team framework that ships Durant to the Knicks, creating adding to an already growing juggernaut.

Rockets receive: Mikal Bridges, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2033 first round pick and second rounds picks in 2027 and 2029 (via WAS, SAC)

Knicks receive: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela a 2032 first round pick swap (via LAL) and a 2031 second round pick (via WAS)

Lakers receive: Josh Hart and a 2031 second round pick (via ATL)

This loaded hypothetical three-team trade sees the Rockets replace Durant with a star at his position and depth pieces while minimally adding to payroll. The Knicks set the world on fire by adding one of the best players in the world alongside Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, while Capela gives the team a solid big man option to help offset the loss of Mitchell Robinson.

The Lakers, meanwhile, reunite with Josh Hart and solve their vacant starting power forward position.

Enough for Houston to Pull the Trigger?

The Rockets haven’t shown interest in moving Durant, though reports maintain that the franchise doesn’t consider Durant to be off limits in trade talks.

With Durant coming off another elite season, his trade value remains high. But after a season in which the Rockets arguably took a step back from the year before, that could be precisely what opens the door to a Durant exit.

In his 19th season, Durant averaged better than 26 points per game while once again shooting north of 50 percent from the floor, achieving All-NBA honors for the 12th time of his iconic career.

But would the Rockets get better without Durant and with Bridges, LaRavia and Vanderbilt? Clearly, none of those players come close to Durant’s caliber, but when assessing other factors like fit around Houston’s other stars and adding depth to the roster, the trade is arguably quite favorable for Houston.

Bridges is a glorified role player in New York because that is what his role calls for. In Houston, he could lead the team in scoring and, as someone who doesn’t command the ball nearly as much as Durant, could be a cleaner fit alongside Sengun and Fred VanVleet.

Of course, all Durant trade talk will get dismissed as speculative until the Rockets make it known they are looking to move the All-NBA star.