Rockets Get Unfortunate Reed Sheppard News After Ime Udoka’s Strong Message

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka wasn’t concerned about Reed Sheppard‘s difficult shooting night in Wednesday’s season opener. Less than 24 hours later, however, another concern emerged surrounding the young guard.

Sheppard has been listed as questionable for Friday’s road game against the San Antonio Spurs because of a left knee contusion and bone bruise, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday evening.

The designation comes after Sheppard struggled to find his shooting touch in Houston’s 128-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, finishing with just three points on 1-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Despite the disappointing performance, Udoka remained encouraged by what he saw from the former No. 3 overall pick.

Ime Udoka Defends Reed Sheppard After Rough Rockets Opener

Sheppard played 16 minutes off the bench against Dallas, adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals while committing three turnovers.

His shooting struggles stood out in a game Houston largely controlled behind 30-point performances from Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr.

But Udoka didn’t believe Sheppard was forcing his offense.

“Well, I mean, he got good looks and missed them,” Udoka told reporters during his postgame news conference.

The Rockets coach also pointed to something that doesn’t appear in the box score: the defensive attention Sheppard commands.

“Reed always has a ton of attention put on him,” Udoka said.

According to Udoka, Dallas consistently matched Sheppard with its top perimeter defender, regardless of Houston’s lineup.

That attention speaks to the shooting threat Sheppard has become, even on nights when his shots aren’t falling.

Udoka also emphasized that Houston’s improved depth will naturally produce different contributors from game to game.

His message to Sheppard was simple.

“Just continue to be aggressive and stay encouraged,” Udoka said. “Those same shots will fall next game.”

Sheppard’s Injury Could Complicate Houston’s Rotation

Sheppard’s uncertain status comes at an inconvenient time for Houston.

Before the season, Udoka had already made it clear that the 22-year-old would remain an important part of the rotation despite Fred VanVleet’s return and Marcus Smart’s arrival.

“Reed will be a huge part of what we do,” Udoka said earlier this week.

Sheppard earned that confidence last season, averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 39.4% from the 3-point range.

With VanVleet back, however, Sheppard faces a different challenge.

Rather than carrying significant ballhandling responsibilities, he must contribute within a deeper rotation featuring VanVleet, Smart and Amen Thompson.

His perimeter shooting remains one of the qualities that could separate him from Houston’s other guards.

Friday’s matchup against San Antonio would offer an immediate opportunity to respond to his rough opener.

But the Rockets must first determine whether his injured knee will allow him to play.

Veteran center Steven Adams is also questionable because of right calf tightness and soreness.

For now, Udoka’s confidence in Sheppard hasn’t wavered.

The question is whether the young guard will be healthy enough to reward that faith against the Spurs.