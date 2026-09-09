Clippers Now Angry At Kawhi Leonard For Selling Them Out

The Los Angeles Clippers are still reeling from the shocking news of the league punishing them severely for breaking league rules to pay Kawhi Leonard more money off the books. However, it appears that the Clippers have turned some of that anger from all towards the NBA to more resentment towards Leonard. Reports suggest that Kawhi and the players’ union love this punishment since he gets away with a slap on the wrist.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the following news via a Bleacher Report stream:

“There is some element that Los Angeles is frustrated and disappointed by the fact that Kawhi Leonard essentially got off scot-free here. Leonard, to my understanding, is working with the players’ union and the NBA to come up with that $700,000 fine agreement and announce some form of settlement that will allow Kawhi to move forward and join the Toronto Raptors.”

Adam Silver revealed a punishment that will see Leonard fined for a fraction of his contract and not suspended at all. Meanwhile, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and others are not even allowed in their own building. The five draft picks stripped away from the Clippers made up the strictest punishment to force the franchise to fully revolve around rookie Keaton Wagler panning out now.

Why Clippers Feel Betrayed By Kawhi Leonard

Leonard’s management reportedly asked multiple teams to do the same thing that the Clippers did to pay him more money off the books. The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers flat out refused to break any rules during their conversations trying to sign Kawhi in 2019.

The Clippers had more desperation with a new venue opening and the need for a franchise player to sell tickets. Leonard saw the team doing everything he wanted to the point of trading future superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George and many picks in an all-time bad move.

This summer reached the end of their partnership when Kawhi got his desire to be traded to the Raptors. Leonard wasted no time ending any loyalty by accepting the league’s punishment. Any chance of the Clippers fighting the punishment issued by the NBA ended with Kawhi being content with how things turned out.

Could The Clippers Block Kawhi Leonard’s Trade?

One way to get revenge on Leonard would be to void the trade with the Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick. The Clippers would block Kawhi from getting to his dream destination to easily sign a new big contract.

However, that would just prolong a toxic situation by keeping Leonard on the team. The contract ending soon means that he’ll be gone soon either way. Being petty just hurts the team since they will hurt the advancement of the new roster with Darius Garland and Wagler.

The Clippers are also getting two draft picks from the Kawhi trade, and it has become more valuable for them. Losing the next few years of picks makes the trade more pivotal to have some draft picks in the foreseeable future. The Clippers will likely complete the trade soon and hold the bad blood with Leonard from afar.