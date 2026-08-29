Clippers Plan Revealed If Kawhi Leonard Raptors Trade Fails

One of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason is still up in the air due to the league investigation of Kawhi Leonard. The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a franchise changing move by sending Leonard to his desired destination of the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick. Both teams are hoping the trade goes through smoothly before next season, but the Clippers are fine with keeping Leonard if not.

Longtime NBA insider Ramona Shelburne confirmed the Clippers plan would be to retain Kawhi and have him lead the new look roster:

“If this trade doesn’t go through, if for some reason Toronto doesn’t want to proceed with it until they know the investigation, Clippers are fine with Kawhi Leonard being back on their team.”

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has a positive relationship with Leonard to warrant making it easy to have him back. Kawhi wanted the trade to both play for a better team and find a scenario where a franchise wanted to extend him for his next big contract.

Toronto loves Leonard for leading them to the 2019 NBA Championship with Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam. However, the Raptors could back out if the league decides to suspend Kawhi for allegedly getting money under the table.

Clippers Lineup With Kawhi Leonard Back

The lineup for the Clippers could be quite strong if Leonard is back and playing at the same level he did last year. Rookie Keaton Wagler is expected to start in the backcourt with Darius Garland as the two best teammates that Kawhi would have.

Clippers’ lineup and reserves with Leonard on team:

This roster would have a better chance at winning since Kawhi was considered a top 10 player in the league for most of last season. Injuries have burned the Clippers in the past for trusting Leonard, but head coach Ty Lue would love to coach this roster. The Clippers would improve their chances of making the playoffs with Kawhi on the team.

Clippers Lineup Without Kawhi Leonard

The trade going through would see the Clippers having a tad more depth with two players coming back for Leonard. However, the stacked West would see them having to overachieve to get past better teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

Clippers’ lineup and reserves with the Leonard trade:

PG: Garland SG: Wagner SF: Ingram PF: Hachimura C: Lopez Bench: Beal, Jones, Strus, Jackson, Gradey Dick

The depth would see at least eleven players deserving of playing time on the roster. However, it will be a harder path without a true number one option on the team. Ingram did better on the Raptors as a secondary option than when the New Orleans Pelicans expected him to lead them in scoring.

Garland would have a lot more pressure to run the offense, and he’s not done that since before the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell. The Clippers will have more growing pains if the trade does happen, but it also sets up a better future with the two draft picks Toronto would send.