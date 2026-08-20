Insider Reveals Why He Feels NBA Is Lying For Kawhi Leonard

Top NBA insider Bill Simmons has a lot of sources and leads on stories, but he feels that the league is trying to hide details from the Kawhi Leonard drama. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is leading an investigation over an alleged sponsorship deal of Leonard potentially breaking rules. Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are under allegations of intentionally creating a fake sponsorship to pay him more off the books.

Simmons was not happy about recent updates that the league can’t find proof of anything illegal, via his podcast:

“The three actual things that still make me go, huh, with the Kawhi thing, this is now, we are now a year into this. He never actually did the work for Aspiration but got paid. I’ve just never heard an adequate explanation for that. Why are you paying somebody to not do anything? Like not even like one Instagram tweet, nothing. That’s weird. Kawhi never actually did any work for Aspiration. Not even one tweet. That’s weird. Uncle Dennis, by multiple accounts, was just asking everybody for under-the-table shit in the summer of 2019 and multiple teams went on the record, ‘Oh yeah, that guy was asking for ownership stakes.’”

The deeper story here is that Kawhi’s representation was allegedly trying to get money under the table and even wanted ownership stakes. Leonard was reportedly close to joining the Los Angeles Lakers before he chose the Clippers. These wild stories may have seen Kawhi picking the only team willing to break league rules.

Is The NBA Protecting Kawhi Leonard?

The first big reveal from the NBA investigation of Leonard the Clippers sees the latter avoiding punishment. NBA investigators apparently have no proof linking the Clippers or team owner Steve Ballmer for funding this money off the books.

Simmons’ quote is more about the league also claiming that they can’t find a “smoking gun” to prove Kawhi got illegal sponsorships. The Clippers were desperate to contend and landed both Leonard and Paul George during the offseason in question.

One could easily argue that the franchise would have done anything to land Kawhi, but it appears that nothing is there to fully prove the allegations. Simmons believes the NBA is trying to avoid finding proof to ruin the agreed trade of Leonard going to the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard Punishment Could Hurt NBA

Part of the reason for this story growing so large in importance is how it impacts the league. Leonard getting suspended for his involvement here would both hurt his trade for Brandon Ingram and make fans question the rest of the league.

If Kawhi allegedly took place in a plan to get more money out of the spotlight, teams and players could continue to become a shady part of the league’s business. Leonard getting suspended also could open other stories of talents having skeptical endorsements.

Silver must do what’s right for the league by being honest in whatever he finds. Kawhi and the Clippers should be punished if they broke rules. Simmons and others believe that Silver’s NBA will protect Leonard and pretend this wasn’t a big issue.