LA Clippers Missing Several Key Players Versus Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers will be missing three key players in tonight’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers have announced that guard Norman Powell (hamstring strain), guard Ben Simmons (knee), forward Derrick Jones Jr. (groin), and forward Kawhi Leonard (rest) will not suit up for their home game against the Pistons. Their absences will be felt heavily tonight, as Powell is in the midst of a breakout year, averaging almost 24 points per game, and Leonard providing leadership and averaging 18 per contest.

The Clippers have struggled to stay healthy this season, with Leonard alone missing 42 out of a possible 62 games, including tonight’s match. Powell was limited to 46 games so far. Guard James Harden and Center Ivica Zubac have remained regulars in the lineup, but rotating supporting cast has not resulted in the stability to maintain chemistry.

The Clippers are currently fighting for a Play-In tournament appearance, sitting at 9th in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record. After going 4-6 in their last 10 games, the Clippers will try to win against a red hot Pistons team, that has won 10 of their last 11 games.

While the Clippers aren’t the consistent threat in the West after letting star Paul George walk in free agency last season, the Clippers have proven to be a formidable team, utilizing their more experienced talents to help stay afloat in a competitive Western conference. Now facing the incredibly fast-paced Pistons team, the Clippers will try to slow down the young team.

Clippers vs. Pistons will begin at 10:30 Eastern time.