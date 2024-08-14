Proposed Warriors Trade Would Move Massive Haul for Kawhi Leonard

The Golden State Warriors showed interest in Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, two players who could’ve helped Stephen Curry and Draymond Green win another championship.

The Warriors didn’t land either, but they still have assets to trade for another high-end player if one becomes available. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report put together a package for a player who could fit that mold, proposing a deal for Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Warriors would get: Leonard

Clippers would get: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (protected 1-3 and 21-30), 2029 first-round swap

“If the Warriors were willing to offer Paul George a four-year, $212 million extension, they should be just as comfortable paying the remaining $150 million on Kawhi Leonard’s deal. Maybe even more comfortable, considering the Dubs need to be thinking about additions that maximally move the needle during what remains of Stephen Curry’s prime—even if they come with huge risks.

“For Golden State to break into the contender class, it needs a legitimate second star to support Curry. Leonard, who played 68 games last season and outpaced Steph in both Estimated Plus/Minus (a rate stat) and Estimated Wins (a cumulative stat), could do much more than that,” Hughes wrote on August 14. “Depending on the night, he’d often be the Warriors’ best player—whether Curry was in the lineup or not.”

Warriors Would Land Leonard Without Moving Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski

In trade talks for Markkanen, the Golden State Warriors didn’t show a willingness to move Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.

According to Kendra Andrew of ESPN, the Warriors don’t want to trade either player unless it helps bring the team long-term success.

“The Warriors are holding high value in their younger pieces, sources told ESPN, including Podziemski and fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga,” Andrews wrote on August 8. “Any trade incorporating either player would have to help with the long-term success of the team more than they would, sources added.”

Markkanen, only 27 years old, would’ve done that. He could’ve given the Warriors an opportunity to win now and in the future.

In the proposed trade for Leonard, however, the Warriors wouldn’t be getting a player who can help them find long-term success. Leonard, 33, is only getting older, and has dealt with multiple injuries in his career.

However, given the trade wouldn’t involve Podziemski and Kuminga, it’s possible that the Warriors are interested in making the deal to give Curry a few more chances of winning in the near future.

How Leonard Would Help the Warriors

Leonard has been one of the more decorated players of this era. He’s a six-time All-Star, seven-time All-Defensive team selection, two-time champion and Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and much more.

Despite his success, his injury history is concerning. He played in 68 games in 2023-24, the most he’s played since 2016-17. However, he played in just two games in the playoffs due to knee swelling.

The Warriors only have so much time with Curry, 36, so trading for an injured star like Leonard would be a big risk.

His numbers have still been impressive, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game last season, earning second-team All-NBA. If he managed to stay healthy, the Warriors would be getting better, but that’s a big if given his history.