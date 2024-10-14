All-Star to Lakers Among 5 NBA Trades That Can Still Happen

Every offseason, general managers of NBA teams — especially ones far removed from title contention — swing for the fences with ambitious plans to upgrade their rosters. The 2024 offseason was no different, with the Warriors pursuing All-Stars such as Lauri Markkanen and Paul George.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz has listed 5 NBA trades that “should have happened” in the 2024 offseason, and which among them can still come to fruition ahead of the February 6, 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Trae Young or LaMelo Ball to Lakers

Swartz argues that the Lakers should have made an aggressive run at either Trae Young or LaMelo Ball, rather than standing pat with their guard rotation of D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. While Ball, a fifth-year guard with immense upside, would have been tougher to acquire, Young was said to be available in talks, per several insiders.

Could either trade still work?

“With Ball, yes. With Young, probably not,” Swartz wrote on October 14. “The Charlotte Hornets front office that drafted Ball is no longer in place, and if the franchise gets off to a rough start there may be some incentive to trade the All-Star point guard and in an attempt to get the No. 1 pick in a loaded 2025 draft.

“The Lakers could offer D’Angelo Russell’s expiring contract, future first-round picks and more in a deal for Ball, a player that would provide a tremendous spark. Following the Dejounte Murray trade, it’s unlikely the Hawks part with their other franchise point guard. There’s even less incentive for Atlanta to want to help the Lakers, as the Hawks now own Los Angeles’ unprotected 2025 first-round pick, a selection they acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans in the deal for Murray.”

Lakers Tried to Trade for Trae Young

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers “inquired” about Young during their talks with the Hawks surrounding Dejounte Murray ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Once talks surrounding Murray fell through, the Lakers apparently switched their focus to Young. Murray was traded to the Pelicans in the 2024 offseason.

“L.A. and Atlanta negotiated last season with talks surrounding Dejounte Murray (though Young is believed to have been discussed),” Pincus wrote on September 10.

Since the Hawks are projected to win just 35.5 games in the 2024-25 season, per BETMGM, many insiders expect the franchise to eventually part with the veteran Young, who, entering his seventh season, may prefer to play on a contender.

Other Hypothetical NBA Trades

Swartz listed another four NBA trades that he wished took place during the 2024 offseason.

Wizards trade Kyle Kuzma and Malcolm Brogdon

Swartz argued that both Kuzma and Brogdon should be on contending teams rather than the Wizards, who are projected to win only 15 games in 2024-25.

Bulls Trade Zach LaVine to the Clippers

“LaVine is only two years removed from his last All-Star game and would bring some much-needed scoring pop to a Clippers team that needs to win, given the Oklahoma City Thunder have the right to swap 2025 first-round picks,” Swartz wrote.

Warriors trade for Lauri Markkanen

One of the biggest storylines of the 2024 offseason was the Warriors’ inability to land Markkanen from the Jazz. According to several insiders, the trade fell through after the Warriors hesitated to part with Brandin Podziemski, their second-year guard.

Swartz believed the Warriors erred by not trading for Markkanen, given the limited title window of their aging franchise star Stephen Curry.

Brandon Ingram traded for a starting center

With Ingram and the Pelicans unable to work out a contract extension in the 2025 offseason, the lanky forward’s time with the franchise could be nearing an end. To that end, Swartz urged the Pelicans to move the Duke product to a starting quality center such as Myles Turner, Nic Claxton or Clint Capela.

“Ingram needs a new home and the Pels still need a center. We have to believe a deal is eventually found,” Swartz wrote on October 14.