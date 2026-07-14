Lakers Risk Losing Summer League Star as Urgent Decision Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026 NBA Summer League, with several young players strengthening their cases for larger roles within the organization.

Among the biggest standouts has been second-year forward Arthur Kaluma, whose breakout performances have quietly made him one of the most intriguing players on the roster.

After spending his rookie season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, Kaluma has returned this summer looking like a vastly improved player.

Now, his rapid rise may be forcing Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office into an important roster decision.

Lakers Facing Growing Arthur Kaluma Contract Dilemma

With first-round pick Cameron Carr sidelined through injury, Kaluma was promoted to the starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

The 24-year-old seized the opportunity, erupting for 34 points in 30 minutes while shooting 11-of-16 from the field and drilling six three-pointers.

He also converted all three of his free-throw attempts and collected five rebounds, earning widespread praise from Lakers fans and media, many of whom have called for him to receive a larger role within the organization.

As encouraging as Kaluma’s emergence has been, it has also created a new challenge for the Lakers.

Despite his performances, Los Angeles only controls Kaluma’s returning G League rights. He is not under an NBA contract and remains free to sign either a standard NBA deal or a two-way contract with any franchise, without the Lakers receiving compensation.

It is a scenario the organization has experienced before.

In 2024, the Lakers never converted Scotty Pippen Jr. from a G League player into either a two-way or standard NBA contract, opening the door for the Memphis Grizzlies to sign him and he then developed into a reliable NBA contributor.

Similar situations occur regularly around the league.

Last season, the Houston Rockets notably signed Tristen Newton to a two-way contract after the guard emerged as one of the G League’s leading scorers during a breakout campaign with the Iowa Wolves.

Kaluma Strengthening Case for Larger Roster Role

Kaluma’s recent performances could force the Lakers to reconsider the makeup of their current two-way roster before another team makes a move.

Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder currently occupy the organization’s three two-way contracts, but none should necessarily be viewed as permanent heading into training camp.

Manon has produced several standout performances throughout Summer League, while Suder scored 14 points off the bench against Dallas. Okereke, meanwhile, has made a quieter start to the summer.

With the Lakers’ 15-man roster now full following Monday’s signing of Ziaire Williams, a two-way contract represents the only path to securing Kaluma’s immediate future with the organization.

Without one, he remains free to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Standing 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Kaluma fits the long, athletic, two-way wing archetype that has become one of the NBA’s most coveted player profiles.

Kaluma’s breakout against Dallas came just 24 hours after another solid display in the Lakers’ 96-84 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

In that contest, he scored 18 points in only 16 minutes, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field while knocking down his only three-point attempt.

He also finished 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds, including two on the offensive glass, and one assist.

Through four Summer League appearances, across both the California Classic and Las Vegas, Kaluma is averaging 20.0 points in just 23.0 minutes per game despite spending most of his time coming off the bench.

He is shooting an outstanding 59.1% from the field, 38.1% from three-point range, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Kaluma has also averaged 4.2 rebounds, including 1.5 offensive boards, 1.0 assist, and just under one block per game, showcasing the athleticism, motor, and two-way versatility that could earn him a much bigger opportunity within the Lakers organization soon.