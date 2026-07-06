Lakers Went All Out in Austin Reaves Pitch Before Contract Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers left little to chance when they made Austin Reaves their top offseason priority. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the organization put together an elaborate recruiting presentation designed specifically for Reaves before he agreed to a new four-year, $185 million contract.

The personalized meeting followed an initial video conference and took place at the Lakers’ practice facility. Team officials had customized pillows and blankets made for Reaves, ordered steaks for the gathering, and even played his favorite country music throughout the presentation. The effort paid off, as Reaves soon agreed to remain in Los Angeles on a long-term deal.

The Lakers made it clear from the start of free agency that bringing back Reaves topped their offseason agenda. Rather than allowing rival teams to enter the picture, the franchise reportedly presented him with a maximum contract offer before free agency officially opened, eliminating any uncertainty about where he stood in the organization’s future plans.

Reaves Had Emotional Reaction to New Deal

Reaves reportedly learned his new contract was finalized while spending the day on a golf course.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers guard immediately reacted with overwhelming emotion after receiving the news.

“He was out at a golf course I’m told when he found out that the deal was agreed upon and fell on the grass in a mixture of joy and relief,” McMenamin reported. “A source close to Austin told me that he wants to play his entire career with the Lakers and nothing he wants more than to deliver a championship to the Lakers at some point.”

The moment highlighted how much remaining with the Lakers meant to Reaves. Although several teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons, were expected to pursue him aggressively in free agency, Los Angeles removed any suspense by moving quickly with its offer.

Lakers Made Reaves Their Clear Priority

The aggressive pursuit of Reaves stood in sharp contrast to how the organization handled its relationship with LeBron James before his departure.

Shelburne reported that James believed the Lakers’ approach after the season would play a significant role in determining whether he returned. Sources close to James said he even would have considered taking less than the $52.6 million he earned the previous season if the franchise explained how it planned to use the financial flexibility to improve the roster.

According to the report, that conversation never happened. James never received the type of face-to-face presentation the Lakers arranged for Reaves and ultimately decided to move on.

Instead, Los Angeles focused on locking up Reaves before turning its attention to upgrading the frontcourt. The Lakers reportedly planned to pursue restricted free agent centers Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler before pivoting to Mitchell Robinson if those options failed to materialize.

For Reaves, the commitment matched what he had consistently expressed throughout the season. He repeatedly praised the organization and never wavered publicly about his desire to stay in Los Angeles despite questions surrounding his market value.

Now, with a new long-term contract in place, both sides have what they wanted. The Lakers secured one of the league’s rising guards, while Reaves remains with the franchise he hopes to represent for the rest of his career as he chases an NBA championship alongside Luka Doncic.