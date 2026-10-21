Austin Reaves Explains Why Lakers Fans Liked Luka Doncic Faster Than LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite a few major stars on the roster in recent years. Luka Doncic is the current face of the franchise to replace LeBron James as two iconic figures. Even the breakout NBA rise of Austin Reaves sees him having a chance of becoming an All-Star this season. Reaves was asked about the Lakers fan dynamic and why it was so easy for Doncic to become a fan favorite.

Comparisons between LeBron and Luka were made by Reaves explaining the big difference as someone who witnessed both eras:

“I think with the Bron situation it was a little different just because Bron and Kobe were battling for the best player in the NBA for multiple years, so Lakers fans at the time probably hated LeBron. Not that they didn’t accept him when he was here, but they still probably had the ‘Kobe is better’ type of mentality. But they don’t have that with Luka. He was kind of after Kobe. They don’t have a reason not to embrace him like a Kobe or someone else who was a Laker legend.”

Reaves cited the years of Kobe Bryant and LeBron facing off for the best player in the NBA status as why. James joined the Lakers after he was direct opposition to Bryant. Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks out of the blue and felt like the greatest NBA gift ever presented to the Lakers.

How Long Before LeBron Won Over Lakers Fans

The first season of LeBron in Los Angeles was a rocky one since it ended his long playoff streak. James joined the Lakers after making eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

The first losing season with the Lakers made LeBron wait a full year before he felt like a fan favorite. A blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis in the second season saw the Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Championship with James as the top superstar.

James was generally beloved for the rest of his tenure, but comparisons were made to Kobe and the other iconic Lakers figures. LeBron couldn’t make up that gap since his prime had already ended, and he spent his best years elsewhere.

What Makes Luka Doncic So Different

Doncic was instantly loved by Lakers fans due to the trade being such a landmark NBA moment. A new superstar joined the franchise at his prime coming off an NBA Finals run where Dallas fell short against the Boston Celtics.

Luka essentially joined the Lakers at his peak and started putting up 30 points per game rather easily. Reaves is right that some early hesitance for the Lakers fans accepting LeBron was the biggest difference there.

Doncic has already had a couple of All-NBA seasons for the Lakers, but it feels like his tenure is still just now starting. The Lakers built a new roster around Luka, including getting Walker Kessler as his preferred center. Title contention is needed for Doncic to reach that elite level with Kobe, Magic Johnson, and other Laker greats.